Looking back on 2023: A year in news

Scroll through the list below to revisit some of our top stories throughout the year…

Blind-tasted competition surveys the Riesling market, with Australia the big winner

Govt puts cork in Bird in Hand gold mine bid

Seppeltsfield rebrands for 100 years

Schild Estate winery sold to Atlas Wines

One of the largest wine producers in Australia hits the market

Accolade Wines place House of Arras on the market

Meet the dynamic Future Leaders 2023

Treasury Wine Estates puts Bordertown vineyard portfolio on the market

Bringing labels to the forefront

Treasury Wine Estates to close commercial winery

Grants open for wine and cider producers

Penfolds launches Chinese Trial wine

Treasury unveil largest winery solar system in Australia

2024 Winners revealed: Halliday Wine Companion Awards

Villa Maria layoffs: ‘Sir George wouldn’t have done this’

Australian Vintage reveals strategy for getting profit back on track

Pernod Ricard seeks sale of wine brand portfolio again

Copycat of Penfolds’ first Chinese wine emerges

New Roadmap shows path to a decarbonised Australian grape and wine sector

Randall Wine Group buys Gemtree Wines

Treasury’s plan to rebuild business in China

Clare Valley hit by devastating frost

Positive outlook for Australian wine industry as China initiates import duty review

“No more excuses” women in wine demand action on gender equality

China to review anti-subsidy tariffs on Australia wine imports

