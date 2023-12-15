Looking back on 2023: A year in news

ADVERTISEMENT
Scroll through the list below to revisit some of our top stories throughout the year…
Blind-tasted competition surveys the Riesling market, with Australia the big winner
Govt puts cork in Bird in Hand gold mine bid
Seppeltsfield rebrands for 100 years
Schild Estate winery sold to Atlas Wines
One of the largest wine producers in Australia hits the market
Accolade Wines place House of Arras on the market
Meet the dynamic Future Leaders 2023
Treasury Wine Estates puts Bordertown vineyard portfolio on the market
Bringing labels to the forefront
Treasury Wine Estates to close commercial winery
Grants open for wine and cider producers
Penfolds launches Chinese Trial wine
Treasury unveil largest winery solar system in Australia
2024 Winners revealed: Halliday Wine Companion Awards
Villa Maria layoffs: ‘Sir George wouldn’t have done this’
Australian Vintage reveals strategy for getting profit back on track
Pernod Ricard seeks sale of wine brand portfolio again
Copycat of Penfolds’ first Chinese wine emerges
New Roadmap shows path to a decarbonised Australian grape and wine sector
Randall Wine Group buys Gemtree Wines
Treasury’s plan to rebuild business in China
Clare Valley hit by devastating frost
Positive outlook for Australian wine industry as China initiates import duty review
“No more excuses” women in wine demand action on gender equality
China to review anti-subsidy tariffs on Australia wine imports
Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!