Blind-tasted competition surveys the Riesling market, with Australia the big winner

Judges at the Global Riesling Masters. Image the drinks business

A recent blind-tasting competition in London evaluated Rieslings from all over the world, highlighting high quality production and trends in the market. From the 12 nations represented, Australia and Germany came home with the bulk of top medals – 60 per cent of Gold and Master medals between them.

The Global Riesling Masters 2022 was the final competition of the year in the Global Wine Masters series, run by industry-leading publication the drinks business.

A panel of independent judges, including four Masters of Wine, were tasked with evaluating a range of varietal Riesling wines. They awarded medals based solely on quality to drink, with Bronze, Silver and Gold medals available, as well as Master medals for the very best.

Australia demonstrated its suitability for the variety, particularly in cooler, higher altitude areas of Clare Valley and Eden Valley. These two regions won the top accolades, two Gold and two Master medals, though no Australian wine won less than a Silver.

The Australian entries, predominantly dry and with plenty of characteristic zesty citrus, made a strong case against the Riesling stereotype of sweet European wines.

Particular credit goes to Gatt Wines, who secured two Master medals for their Eden Valley bottlings, and Aldi, whose Clare Valley Riesling secured a Gold medal despite retailing under £10.

Germany was not far behind in the rankings. Although the grape’s homeland won no Master medals, Germany finished with four Gold medals and a clutch of Silvers. With a little more residual sugar – all but one of their 11 wines sat in the medium dry category – the selection showed that a touch of sweetness is no barrier to making world-beating wines.

Looking back to the tasting, Chair of Judges Patrick Schmitt MW spoke of cheering refreshment and the judges’ broad smiles at this competition. He was particularly keen to highlight the excellent quality at lower prices.

“The delights of this day’s sampling could be experienced without major expense, with many of the top scoring wines selling for below £30,” he said.

However, it was veteran judge Jonathan Pedley MW who best summarised the day’s mood: “Riesling, with its crystalline purity and grace, reminded us why we love wine so much.”

Gold and Master medal winners are listed here, alongside a breakdown of medals by nation.

Master and Gold medal winners:

Master Gatt High Eden Riesling 2018 Gatt Wines Australia

Master Eden Springs High Eden Riesling 2018 Gatt Wines Australia

Master Trius Showcase Riesling Icewine 2018 Trius Winery Canada

Gold Specially Selected Clare Valley Riesling 2020 Aldi Australia

Gold Orlando Steingarten Riesling 2020 Orlando Wines Australia

Gold 2020 Sudsteiermark DAC Riesling Kitzeck-Sausal 2020 Schneeberger Austria

Gold LFE Reserva 2022 Luis Felipe Edwards Chile

Gold Estampa Inspiración Riesling 2021 Viña Estampa Chile

Gold Riesling Imperial 2021 Ruppertsberger Weinkeller Hoheburg EG Germany

Gold Iphöfer Julius-Echter-Berg Riesling Großes Gewächs Trocken 2019 Weingut Hans Wirsching Germany

Gold Doosberg Riesling GG Trocken VDP 2020 Weingut August Eser Germany

Gold Schloss Vollrads Schlossberg Riesling GG VDP Grosse Lage 2019 Weingutsverwaltung Schloss Vollrads KG Germany

Gold Remarkable Dry Riesling 2015 Remarkable Wines New Zealand

