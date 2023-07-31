ADVERTISEMENT

Grants open for wine and cider producers

Applications for the fifth round of the Wine Tourism and Cellar Door Grants program are now open for wine and cider producers.

The program provides funding of up to $100,000 to wineries and cellar door operators who grow and promote agri-tourism, largely in regional Australia.

Assistant Secretary for Food Policy, Paul Denny said Australian wine producers continue to demonstrate the success of locally grown and manufactured products.

“Our wine is some of the most sought after in the world and makes a significant contribution to our economy and regional Australia’s agricultural industry,” Denny said.

“While it has been a tough few years for some parts of Australia’s wine industry, our winemakers and cellar door operators are highly resilient. Providing support to our wine industry will continue to help the local economy and agriculture.”

Application submissions are open until 30 September 2023.

To apply for the grant and for more information on the program, visit: https://www.wineaustralia.com/wine-tourism-and-cellar-door-grants.

Fast Facts

The Wine Tourism and Cellar Doors Grants provides $10 million each financial year for eligible wine producers.

Wine Australia estimate the Australian wine industry is made up of 2,156 wineries and 6,000 grape growers, employing more than 160,000 employees across 65 wine regions.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!