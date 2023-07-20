ADVERTISEMENT

Penfolds launches Chinese Trial wine

Photo: Penfolds chief winemaker Peter Gago at the global launch event in Lijiang, China. Image courtesy Penfolds

Penfolds have announced today that its 2023 collection will include a wine made in China – the Chinese Winemaking Trial 521 Cabernet Sauvignon Marselan 2021 (CWT 521).

This year’s The Penfolds Collection release includes wines from four countries of origin – including Australia, France, Californian – and the inaugural China Trial wine.

This annual Penfolds Collection of 2023 spans variety, vineyard, country and time, reflecting Penfolds red stamp (‘House Style’), and exploring the best viticultural regions across Australia, and now the world.

Chief winemaker Peter Gago proudly acknowledges the collection is an evolving showcase of Penfolds’ innovative spirit and enduring ‘House Style’ – now in a truly global context. “The Penfolds Winemaking Team relishes the opportunity to work across two hemispheres and numerous time-zones – with like-minded people and unique winemaking cultures – redefining what ‘pushing the boundaries’ now means.”

For almost two centuries, experimentation and trial continue to be a key driver of the creation of many Penfolds ‘trial’ wines including Grange (experimental 1951), Yattarna Bin 144, Red Winemaking Trial 798 (RWT) Barossa Valley Shiraz, to name a few.

This curiosity and experimentation continue with the impending global launch in China in July 2023 of the Chinese Penfolds Winemaking Trial 521 Cabernet Sauvignon Marselan 2021. This trial wine combines Cabernet Sauvignon Shangri-la and Marselan from Ningxia, China.

The wines of the Penfolds Collection 2023 will be globally available from Thursday 3rd August 2023, with limited bottles retailing at $150 each.

