ADVERTISEMENT

Melbourne Royal Wine Show back for another year

Peter Saturno, Director of Longview Vineyard. Image Adelaide Hills Wine Region

The Melbourne Royal Wine Show returned for another year on Thursday, 27 October and once again highlighted a selection of the best and brightest of the Australian wine industry.

The show received a massive amount of interest, with over 2,300 entries being received from across Australia, South Australia having the largest representation among the states with 967 entries.

Among the top awards of the night is the Jimmy Watson Trophy, which recognises excellence among younger red wines and was awarded to the Hentley Farm 2021 Old Legend Grenache.

“We are very proud of the continued recognition we have received at the largest and most respected wine shows in the country for 2021 Old Legend Grenache. But to take home the Jimmy Watson Memorial Trophy, is the epitome of success,” Hentley Farm chief winemaker Andrew Quin said.

In the white category, the The Francois De Castella Trophy for Best Young White was awarded to Longview Vineyard’s Macclesfield Grüner Veltliner, 2022.

“This award is for the whole region. It is the result of how hard we have all worked to grow this variety in the Adelaide Hills, which started with Larry and Marc. In the 14 or 15 year history of the Francois de Castella Trophy, this is only the second time it has been won by anything other than a Chardonnay,” Peter Saturno, director of Longview said.

The Adelaide Hills region had a particularly strong night, taking home 9 of the 24 awards they were eligible for, including Best Sauvignon Blanc, Best Single Varietal White and Best South Australian Shiraz.

This was a particularly notable result given that the Adelaide Hills only represents roughly 2.5 per cent of the national crush.

“What brilliant results for Adelaide Hills Wine Region at the 2022 Melbourne Royal Wine Show. It speaks strongly of the outstanding quality of wine being made here, that such a small region can be so strongly represented among the best wines in show,” President of the Adelaide Hills Wine Region Alex Trescowthick said.

“I extend my heartiest congratulations to all our awarded producers, including Longview, Lobethal Road, Hahndorf Hill, Murdoch Hill and Orlando Wines. The growers behind these wines also deserve due recognition, because the quality of the wine always comes back to the excellence of the grapes.”

Full Results

Best Riesling

Naked Run Wines – Naked Run Riesling, 2022

Best Semillon

Tyrrell’s Vineyards – Belford Semillon, 2017

Best Sauvignon Blanc

Lobethal Road – Lobethal Road Sauvignon Blanc, 2022

Best Pinot Gris/Grigio

Longview Vineyard – Queenie Pinot Grigio, 2022

Best Single Varietal White

Longview Vineyard – Macclesfield Grüner Veltliner, 2022

Best Victorian Chardonnay

Indigo Vineyard – Indigo Vineyard Secret Village Chardonnay, 2021

Best Tasmanian Chardonnay

Lost Farm Wines – Lost Farm Chardonnay, 2021

Best South Australian Chardonnay

Orlando Wines – Orlando Lyndale Chardonnay, 2021

Best Western Australian Chardonnay

Arlewood Estate – Arlewood Chardonnay, 2021

Best New South Wales (incl. ACT) Chardonnay

Brokenwood Wines – Maragle Vineyard Chardonnay, 2021

Best Chardonnay

Orlando Wines – Orlando Lyndale Chardonnay, 2021

Best White Blend

Hahndorf Hill Winery – Hahndorf Hill Brother Nature Field Blend, 2022

Best Sweet White Wine

De Bortoli Wines – Noble One Semillon, 2019

Best Rose

Paulett Wines – Pauletts Sangiovese Rosé, 2022

Best Grenache

Hentley Farm – The Old Legend Grenache, 2021

Best Victorian Shiraz

Scotchmans Hill – Scotchmans Hill Shiraz, 2021

Best Tasmanian Shiraz

Gala Estate – Black Label Emerald Syrah, 2021

Best South Australian Shiraz

Murdoch Hill Wines – Murdoch Hill Orion Syrah, 2021

Best Western Australian Shiraz

Brash Road Vineyard – Brash Road Vineyard Syrah, 2020

Best New South Wales (inc. ACT) Shiraz

Eden Road Wine Company – Cullarin Syrah, 2019

Best Cabernet Sauvignon

Longview Vineyard – Devil’s Elbow Cabernet Sauvignon, 2021

Best Red Blend

Yarra Yering – Yarra Yering Dry Red Wine No 3 Touriga Nacional, Tinta Cao Blend, 2021

Best Single Varietal

Pannell Enoteca – S.C. Pannell National Touriga, 2021

Best Organic or Biodynamic Wine Trophy

Tscharke Wines – Gnadenfrei Red I Grenache Mourvédre Shiraz, 2021

Consistency of Excellence

Morris Wines – Old Premium Rare Topaque

Tyrrell’s Vineyards – Belford Semillon, 2017

Xanadu Wines – Xanadu Cabernet Sauvignon, 2020

Hardys – Hardys HRB Shiraz, 2019

The Dr Tony Jordan Trophy for Best Sparkling

House of Arras – House of Arras Grand Vintage Chardonnay, 2014

The Douglas Seabrook Trophy for the Best Single Vinyard Wine

Gala Estate – Black Label Emerald Syrah, 2021

The Kym Ludvigsen Trophy for Viticultural Excellence

Marty Smith

The Bill Chambers Trophy for Best Fortified Wine

Morris Wines – Morris Old Premium Rare Muscat

The James Halliday Trophy for Best Pinot Noir

Lowestoft Estate Wines – Lowestoft La Maison Pinot Noir, 2021

The Trevor Mast Trophy for Best Shiraz

Scotchmans Hill – Scotchmans Hill Shiraz, 2021

The Champion Victorian Winery Trophy

Oakridge Wines

The Francois De Castella Trophy for Best Young White

Longview Vineyard – Macclesfield Grüner Veltliner, 2022

The Jimmy Watson Memorial Trophy

Hentley Farm – The Old Legend Grenache, 2021

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!