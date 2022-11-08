Melbourne Royal Wine Show back for another year

ADVERTISEMENT
The Melbourne Royal Wine Show returned for another year on Thursday, 27 October and once again highlighted a selection of the best and brightest of the Australian wine industry.
The show received a massive amount of interest, with over 2,300 entries being received from across Australia, South Australia having the largest representation among the states with 967 entries.
Among the top awards of the night is the Jimmy Watson Trophy, which recognises excellence among younger red wines and was awarded to the Hentley Farm 2021 Old Legend Grenache.
“We are very proud of the continued recognition we have received at the largest and most respected wine shows in the country for 2021 Old Legend Grenache. But to take home the Jimmy Watson Memorial Trophy, is the epitome of success,” Hentley Farm chief winemaker Andrew Quin said.
In the white category, the The Francois De Castella Trophy for Best Young White was awarded to Longview Vineyard’s Macclesfield Grüner Veltliner, 2022.
“This award is for the whole region. It is the result of how hard we have all worked to grow this variety in the Adelaide Hills, which started with Larry and Marc. In the 14 or 15 year history of the Francois de Castella Trophy, this is only the second time it has been won by anything other than a Chardonnay,” Peter Saturno, director of Longview said.
The Adelaide Hills region had a particularly strong night, taking home 9 of the 24 awards they were eligible for, including Best Sauvignon Blanc, Best Single Varietal White and Best South Australian Shiraz.
This was a particularly notable result given that the Adelaide Hills only represents roughly 2.5 per cent of the national crush.
“What brilliant results for Adelaide Hills Wine Region at the 2022 Melbourne Royal Wine Show. It speaks strongly of the outstanding quality of wine being made here, that such a small region can be so strongly represented among the best wines in show,” President of the Adelaide Hills Wine Region Alex Trescowthick said.
“I extend my heartiest congratulations to all our awarded producers, including Longview, Lobethal Road, Hahndorf Hill, Murdoch Hill and Orlando Wines. The growers behind these wines also deserve due recognition, because the quality of the wine always comes back to the excellence of the grapes.”
Full Results
Best Riesling
Naked Run Wines – Naked Run Riesling, 2022
Best Semillon
Tyrrell’s Vineyards – Belford Semillon, 2017
Best Sauvignon Blanc
Lobethal Road – Lobethal Road Sauvignon Blanc, 2022
Best Pinot Gris/Grigio
Longview Vineyard – Queenie Pinot Grigio, 2022
Best Single Varietal White
Longview Vineyard – Macclesfield Grüner Veltliner, 2022
Best Victorian Chardonnay
Indigo Vineyard – Indigo Vineyard Secret Village Chardonnay, 2021
Best Tasmanian Chardonnay
Lost Farm Wines – Lost Farm Chardonnay, 2021
Best South Australian Chardonnay
Orlando Wines – Orlando Lyndale Chardonnay, 2021
Best Western Australian Chardonnay
Arlewood Estate – Arlewood Chardonnay, 2021
Best New South Wales (incl. ACT) Chardonnay
Brokenwood Wines – Maragle Vineyard Chardonnay, 2021
Best Chardonnay
Orlando Wines – Orlando Lyndale Chardonnay, 2021
Best White Blend
Hahndorf Hill Winery – Hahndorf Hill Brother Nature Field Blend, 2022
Best Sweet White Wine
De Bortoli Wines – Noble One Semillon, 2019
Best Rose
Paulett Wines – Pauletts Sangiovese Rosé, 2022
Best Grenache
Hentley Farm – The Old Legend Grenache, 2021
Best Victorian Shiraz
Scotchmans Hill – Scotchmans Hill Shiraz, 2021
Best Tasmanian Shiraz
Gala Estate – Black Label Emerald Syrah, 2021
Best South Australian Shiraz
Murdoch Hill Wines – Murdoch Hill Orion Syrah, 2021
Best Western Australian Shiraz
Brash Road Vineyard – Brash Road Vineyard Syrah, 2020
Best New South Wales (inc. ACT) Shiraz
Eden Road Wine Company – Cullarin Syrah, 2019
Best Cabernet Sauvignon
Longview Vineyard – Devil’s Elbow Cabernet Sauvignon, 2021
Best Red Blend
Yarra Yering – Yarra Yering Dry Red Wine No 3 Touriga Nacional, Tinta Cao Blend, 2021
Best Single Varietal
Pannell Enoteca – S.C. Pannell National Touriga, 2021
Best Organic or Biodynamic Wine Trophy
Tscharke Wines – Gnadenfrei Red I Grenache Mourvédre Shiraz, 2021
Consistency of Excellence
Morris Wines – Old Premium Rare Topaque
Tyrrell’s Vineyards – Belford Semillon, 2017
Xanadu Wines – Xanadu Cabernet Sauvignon, 2020
Hardys – Hardys HRB Shiraz, 2019
The Dr Tony Jordan Trophy for Best Sparkling
House of Arras – House of Arras Grand Vintage Chardonnay, 2014
The Douglas Seabrook Trophy for the Best Single Vinyard Wine
Gala Estate – Black Label Emerald Syrah, 2021
The Kym Ludvigsen Trophy for Viticultural Excellence
Marty Smith
The Bill Chambers Trophy for Best Fortified Wine
Morris Wines – Morris Old Premium Rare Muscat
The James Halliday Trophy for Best Pinot Noir
Lowestoft Estate Wines – Lowestoft La Maison Pinot Noir, 2021
The Trevor Mast Trophy for Best Shiraz
Scotchmans Hill – Scotchmans Hill Shiraz, 2021
The Champion Victorian Winery Trophy
Oakridge Wines
The Francois De Castella Trophy for Best Young White
Longview Vineyard – Macclesfield Grüner Veltliner, 2022
The Jimmy Watson Memorial Trophy
Hentley Farm – The Old Legend Grenache, 2021
