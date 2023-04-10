ADVERTISEMENT

One of the largest wine producers in Australia hits the market

One of the largest producers of organic wine in Australia, Salena Estate, in South Australia’s Riverland Wine Region, is for sale. An established and complete wine business, it has been recorded in the top twenty Australian wine companies by total wine production since 2012.

Colliers Agribusiness wine industry specialists Tim Altschwager, Nick Dean and Nick Goode have been appointed to manage the sale of the assets of Salena Estate, a vertically integrated wine business strategically situated at Bookpurnong, between Loxton and Berri in the heart of Australia’s largest wine region.

Tim Altschwager, national director of Colliers Agribusiness, said Salena Estate is a key contributor to the Riverland wine region since operations first commenced about 30 years ago.

“Salena Estate consists of a modern facility with a crushing capacity of around 15,000 tonnes and a total storage capacity of approximately 17 million litres. There is also a bottling and packing line, which processes approximately 4,500 bottles per hour and a distillery, which produces a variety of gin and vodka products under the Lock4 Distillery label,” said Mr Altschwager.

“In 2019, Salena Estate introduced its latest improvement when opening the doors to its award-winning restaurant Cucina 837, which has become a tourist destination in itself”, Mr Altschwager added.

The large-scale vineyards are contained in two sites: 185.1 hectares on two titles at Bookpurnong and 28.2 hectares on six titles at Lyrup. The total vineyard area is approximately 191.5 hectares, planted to predominantly red varieties. A substantial component (approximately 121.4 hectares) is certified organically grown. The Lyrup site is improved by a 1050 square metre storage shed, and a prestige residence in beautifully landscaped surrounds.

The Riverland is one of the nation’s most productive agricultural regions, accounting for 63% of South Australia’s grape crush in 2022, benefitting from an ideal environment for a diversity of high-value horticultural activities.

“Most of Australia’s major wine producers use Riverland fruit. Apart from Salena Estate, the region is home to several leading wineries, such as Kingston Estate, The Wine Group, Angove Family Winemakers, Oxford Landing Estates and boutique producers such as 919 Wines”, said Mr Dean.

Salena Estate is for sale by Expressions of Interest, in one line or separately, closing Thursday, 18 May 2023 at 2pm (ACST).

