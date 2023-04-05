ADVERTISEMENT

Schild Estate winery sold to Atlas Wines

Schild Estate in the Barossa. Image Schild Estate Facebook

Barossa Valley based Schild Estate has sold its Valley of Hope Winery to Atlas Wines.

The sale includes the purpose built 1,000 tonne winery and finished goods warehouse located on the outskirts of Lyndoch.

The Schild Estate brand and inventory has been sold to premium South Australian wine producer, CW Wines.

Schild Estate announced last year that they would be selling the winery side of their business in order to focus on grapegrowing.

Schild Estate CEO Sue Henderson said the company was going through a transformation, and that grapegrowing was where passions lied.

“Ed Schild has built up a very large business of vineyards and the winery over time and is getting older,” she said at the time of the announcement.

“He’s retiring and his son, Michael, will be taking over the business.

“I think it’s a time where we’ve had an opportunity through succession to look at what’s happening in the industry and basically, Michael wants to spend more of his capital on improvement of vineyards than on the winemaking side of the business, because truly that’s his great love.

“So the family has put up the winery and the brand and its stock for sale through Langley and Co. and Toby Langley is the key partner in that company and he’s handling the sale for us.

“If the brand goes with the sale, we can give continuity of supply from our vineyard because it’s A and B grade fruit that goes into Schild Estate, and we’d be in a position to give them the security of our fruit going forward.”

