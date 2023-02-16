ADVERTISEMENT

Seppeltsfield rebrands for 100 years

Image courtesy Seppeltsfield

Seppeltsfield has been internationally known for its range of fortifieds, highlighted by the Centennial Collection – the world’s only unbroken lineage of single vintage Tawny dating back to 1878.

The winery has opened a new chapter for the Centennial Collection, as the branding is evolving to the Seppeltsfield ‘contemporary yet luxurious identity’, which was introduced to the still wine collection in 2018, since gaining full ownership of its trademark.

The inspiration behind this was taken from within the Estate, including the crown and star trademark from 1877, together with cues such as the proprietary blue and label shape found on 19th century craft liquor bottles.

“As custodians of the Seppeltsfield Centennial Collection, we are proud of the amazing legacy and vision of Benno Oscar Seppelt, son of our founders Joseph and Johanna Seppelt, dating back to 1878,” Chief Winemaker Fiona Donald said.

“Today we celebrate the start of an exciting new chapter for the jewel in the crown, the Seppeltsfield 100 Year Old Para Vintage Tawny, with the branding evolving into a more contemporary and luxurious style to align with our still wine collection.

“Furthermore, our intent is to ensure our historic Centennial Collection of Tawny will become relevant to fine wine collectors of the future.”

Seppeltsfield are releasing a rare 1923 100 Year Old Para Vintage Tawny – seeing 100 Summers and Winters maturing in oak. The release coincides with the day the Seppelt family moved into the homestead.

This is the 46th consecutive 100 Year Old Para Vintage Tawny to be released from the historic 1878 Centennial Cellar. The release will be commemorated by a special presentation at the 2023 Declaration of Vintage Celebrations, taking place on Sunday 19th February 2023.

