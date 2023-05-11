ADVERTISEMENT

Meet the dynamic Future Leaders 2023

The next cohort of dynamic talent to be selected for the Australian grape and wine sector’s flagship leadership development program Future Leaders has been announced.

The fifteen Future Leaders 2023 were selected from a field of more than 100 applicants and this year’s cohort is reflective of the diversity of applications received, notably with 62 per cent from women this year.

On learning of her selection, Lucy Etheridge General Manager of Yarrawalla Vineyards said; “Whether you’re a farmer like I am, or another part of the wine industry supply chain, the responsibility sits with every single one of us to stay curious and consciously make a difference to ensure a thriving and resilient wine sector into the future.”

“It’s an incredibly exciting opportunity. On a personal level, I’ve spoken to a number of individuals who have been through this program and they rave about the quality of the people and the outcomes associated with it,” Fellow Future Leader 2023 Andrew Shedden head of fine wine at Endeavour Drinks Group said.

“Professionally, I’m looking forward to spending some solid time with a real cross-section of people from across the wine industry to better understand how I can continue to contribute the growth and success of the Australian wine sector.”

“I hope to come out of the Future Leaders program with increased confidence to fulfill my ambitions of continuing to facilitate the link between national programs and strategies with regional communities at the grass roots level, helping those people and businesses reach their full potential,” Eloise Jarvis, senior winemaker from Cape Mentelle Vineyards said.

Wine Australia Chief Executive Officer Dr Martin Cole said the selection panel – which comprised six Future Leaders alumni, Australian Grape & Wine Chief Executive Lee McLean and Dr Cole – were delighted by the quality of the applications received.

“It was a highly competitive process and the selection panel all volunteered a significant amount of time to ensure that this cohort was not only the best of the best, but that it reflects the diversity within and the range of roles across our sector,” Dr Cole said.

“The Future Leaders chosen demonstrated exceptional thought leadership to address immediate challenges facing our sector especially around business restructuring, diversification of our export markets, innovation in products, and in sustainability and ESG.”

The Future Leaders will embark on a tailored six-month program coordinated and funded by Wine Australia, supported by Australian Grape & Wine and delivered with behaviour and motivation strategy company Pragmatic Thinking.

Future Leaders inspires emerging grape and wine sector leaders wanting to achieve impactful change at a personal, business and sector level. It supports participants to sharpen decision-making abilities, build networks and enthusiasm to take the grape and wine community forward into tomorrow.

The Future Leaders for 2023 are:

Amy Blackburn AVL Wines (Sunraysia) Andrew Duff Hart & Hunter Wines (Hunter Valley) Andrew Shedden Endeavour Drinks Group (Melbourne) Belinda van Eyssen The Cutting (Barossa) Bodhi Edwards Department of Primary Industries and Regions SA (Adelaide) Caitlin Davies Jericho Wines (Adelaide Hills & McLaren Vale) Eloise Jarvis Cape Mentelle Vineyards (Margaret River) George Taylor Treasury Wine Estates (Barossa) Jamie Pike Pikes Wines (Clare) Katie Spain Wine journalist and feature writer for Good Food, WBM, and Gourmet Traveller (Adelaide) Kendall Clements-Virag Pernod Ricard Winemakers (Adelaide & Barossa) Lucy Etheridge Yarrawalla Vineyards (Yarra Valley) Monica Gray See Saw Wines (Orange) Ray Ruiming Chen Endeavour Drinks Group and Rongo Wines (Melbourne & Yarra Valley) Steven Paul Oakdene Wines (Geelong)

Applications for the next program will open in early 2025.

