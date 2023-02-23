ADVERTISEMENT

Tasting to feature $50 and above Australian and New Zealand Pinot Noirs

Following a recent taste-off between Australian and New Zealand Pinot Noirs retailing for between $30-$50, the Wine & Viticulture Journal is now seeking entries for another Trans-Tasman tasting of Pinot Noirs, this time involving wines retailing above $50.

The forthcoming tasting also follows the recent Pinot Noir Celebration Australia which was held on the Mornington Peninsula in early February.

Entries to the tasting are limited and will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Australian and New Zealand producers wishing to enter wines in the Wine & Viticulture Journal’s Pinot Noir tasting can do so via the publication’s online entry form which can be found here.

Submissions close on Friday 10 March 2023.

Wine samples must be received by no later than Friday 24 March 2023.

The results of the tasting will be published in the Winter 2023 issue of the Wine & Viticulture Journal.

To purchase a copy of the results of the Journal’s $30-$50 Pinot Noir tasting, published in the Summer 2023 issue, click here.

Or to subscribe to the Wine & Viticulture Journal click here.