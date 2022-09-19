ADVERTISEMENT

Last day to enter Australian and New Zealand Pinot Noir tasting

Australian and New Zealand producers of Pinot Noir retailing for $30-$50 have until the end of today (19 September) to enter a forthcoming tasting by the Wine & Viticulture Journal.

Having conducted several Pinot Noir tastings in recent years, the WVJ’s upcoming tasting will be the first in which both Australian and New Zealand Pinots have been included.

The tasting is open to producers from Australia’s leading Pinot regions, including the Adelaide Hills, Yarra Valley, Tasmania and, of course, the Mornington Peninsula, and New Zealand’s most recognised Pinot districts, including Central Otago, Wairarapa, Marlborough, Nelson and North Canterbury.

Australian and New Zealand producers wishing to enter wines in the Wine & Viticulture Journal’s Pinot Noir tasting can do so via the publication’s online entry form which can be found here.

Wine samples must be received by no later than Tuesday 4 October 2022.

The results of the tasting will be published in the Summer 2023 issue of the Wine & Viticulture Journal.

