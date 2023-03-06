ADVERTISEMENT

Entries for $50+ Australian and New Zealand Pinot Noir tasting close this Friday!

Producers of Australian and New Zealand Pinot Noirs retailing for above $50 have until this Friday (10 March) to enter a forthcoming tasting of these wines by the Wine & Viticulture Journal.

The tasting comes on the heels of the recent Pinot Noir Celebration Australia held in the Mornington Peninsula and follows a similar trans-Tasman tasting of Pinot Noirs retailing for between $30-$50 by the Wine & Viticulture Journal late last year.

Australian and New Zealand producers wishing to enter wines in the Wine & Viticulture Journal’s Pinot Noir tasting can do so via the publication’s online entry form which can be found here.

Wine samples must be received by no later than Friday 24 March 2023.

The results of the tasting will be published in the Winter 2023 issue of the Wine & Viticulture Journal.

To purchase a copy of the results of the Journal’s $30-$50 Pinot Noir tasting, published in the Summer 2023 issue, click here.

Or to subscribe to the Wine & Viticulture Journal click here.