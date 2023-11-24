ADVERTISEMENT

One week left to enter tasting of NoLo still white wines

Wine producers have until next Friday (1 December) to enter a forthcoming tasting of no and low alcohol (NoLo) still white wines from Australia and New Zealand by the Wine & Viticulture Journal.

This is the first time the Wine & Viticulture Journal has put NoLo products under the spotlight for one of its regular wine tastings and comes at a time of an ever-increasing number of wines in this category.

The Wine & Viticulture Journal’s tasting is open to still white wines up to 9% ABV.

Entries to the tasting can be made via the Wine & Viticulture Journal's online entry form.

Wine samples must be received by no later than Friday 15 December 2023.

The results of the tasting will be published in the Autumn 2024 issue of the Wine & Viticulture Journal scheduled for release in March 2024.

