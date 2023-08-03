ADVERTISEMENT

A wine tasting like NoLo other

Kerry Wilkinson, Professor of Oenology. Photo: Isaac Freeman

Curious drinkers will have the opportunity to taste a range of no and low alcohol wines and discover how de-alcoholising technology works at a National Science Week event in Adelaide next week.

University of Adelaide Professor of Oenology, Kerry Wilkinson will lead the tasting, alongside Associate Professor in Wine Business, Armando Corsi, who will talk through issues associated with the emerging beverage category.

“I hope attendees leave with some insight into the importance of wine research – specifically, how we use our expertise in different scientific disciplines to help industry address particular challenges,” Wilkinson said.

“There is no doubt there are consumers who are actively seeking wines of lower alcohol content for various reasons, including health benefits. NoLo wines provide options for those consumers, but ongoing research will help us better understand who NoLo wine consumers are and what they are looking for – as well as new market opportunities.”

One of the challenges facing NoLo wine producers is consumers’ low expectation of de-alcoholised wine. This was also the hook that caught Wilkinson’s attention.

“As a wine chemist, I was fascinated to understand how this technology could be used to shape wine composition – not only alcohol, but also aroma and flavour compounds – and to learn the sensory implications of dealcoholisation of wine,” she said.

“For me, the challenge is now to apply our wine science expertise to help address some of the shortcomings of de-alcoholised wine, so that we can support growth in the NoLo segment through development of NoLo wines that meet, and exceed, consumer expectations.”

The NoLo tasting is one of four presentations during Food Down to a Science, happening at McLeod House on Adelaide University’s Waite campus on Friday 11 August.

Other talks include a presentation on Indigenous ferments with Dr Cristian Varela, the inner workings of the soil microbiome with Dr Stephanie Watts-Fawkes, and how to pick fact from fiction in food media with Dr James Cowley.

Wilkinson said National Science Week is a perfect opportunity to showcase the work produced by the Waite Research Institute.

“I’m passionate about my research and committed to explaining the benefits of research to the broader community, to enhance public perceptions of science and hopefully inspire more students to pursue careers in science,” she said.

Tickets to Food Down to a Science range from $5–$10 and include the tasting, two drinks and a selection of canapés. They are available via Eventbrite.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!