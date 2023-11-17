ADVERTISEMENT

Tasting to put NoLo wines under spotlight

For the first time, the Wine & Viticulture Journal will judge no and low alcohol (NoLo) wines for its next regular wine tasting.

Entries to the tasting are now open and will focus on still white wines from Australia and New Zealand up to 9% ABV.

Data from beverage alcohol market research company IWSR showed that the value of the no and low-alcohol category in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, South Africa, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States surpassed $11 billion in 2022, up from $8 billion in 2018.

While wine has struggled to enjoy the success of beer and spirits in the NoLo category, due largely to the technical challenges in making a good quality product, the number of NoLo wines produced in Australia and New Zealand has grown considerably in recent years.

Producers of NoLo still white wines in both countries can enter the Wine & Viticulture Journal’s tasting via the publication’s online entry form which can be found here.

Entries close on Friday 1 December 2023.

Wine samples must be received by no later than Friday 15 December 2023.

The results of the tasting will be published in the Autumn 2024 issue of the Wine & Viticulture Journal scheduled for release in March 2024.

To subscribe to the Wine & Viticulture Journal click here.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!