Final call for entries to tasting of field blend whites

Australian producers of field-blend white wines of three or more varieties have until tomorrow (Friday, 30 June) to enter a forthcoming tasting of the style by the Wine & Viticulture Journal.

The tasting is also open to blends of three or more white varieties not necessarily sourced from the same vineyard as well as non-traditional white blends of two varieties.

Producers wishing to enter wines in the Wine & Viticulture Journal’s tasting can do so via the publication’s online entry form which can be found here.

Wine samples must be received by no later than Friday 14 July 2023.

The results of the tasting will be published in the Spring 2023 issue of the Wine & Viticulture Journal.

