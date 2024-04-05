Gamay tasting open for entries

Australian and New Zealand producers of still wines made predominantly from Gamay are invited to enter am upcoming tasting of the red varietal by the Wine & Viticulture Journal.

Best known for its role in the red wines of Beaujolais, versatile Gamay has been planted in a broad range of climates in Australia, from Tasmania and the Mornington Peninsula to north-east Victoria. A handful of plantings can also be found in New Zealand.

Producers of Gamay in both countries can enter the Wine & Viticulture Journal’s tasting via the publication’s online entry form which can be found here.

This will be the first time that the Wine & Viticulture Journal has put Gamay under the spotlight for one of its regular wine tastings.

Entries are now open and will close on Friday 19 April 2024.

Wine samples must be received by no later than Friday 3 May 2024.

The results of the tasting will be published in the Winter 2024 issue of the Wine & Viticulture Journal scheduled for release in June 2024.

To subscribe to the Wine & Viticulture Journal click here.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!