Entries now open for chilled red wine tasting

Just in time for summer Down Under, the Wine & Viticulture Journal has announced it will be judging chilled red wines for its next regular wine tasting.

This is the first time the publication has tasted red wines made to chill or enhanced by a spell in a fridge.

Entries to the tasting are now open.

Australian and New Zealand producers of chillable reds wishing to enter wines in the Wine & Viticulture Journal’s tasting can do so via the publication’s online entry form which can be found here.

Entries close on Friday 6 October 2023.

Wine samples must be received by no later than Friday 20 October 2023.

The results of the tasting will be published in the Summer 2024 issue of the Wine & Viticulture Journal.

