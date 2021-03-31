Final call for entries in Barbera tasting

Australian and New Zealand Barbera producers have until this Friday (2 April) to enter the forthcoming tasting of the varietal by the Wine & Viticulture Journal.

Regions represented in the entries received so far include McLaren Vale, Adelaide Hills, Barossa and Clare Valleys, Coonawarra, King Valley, Heathcote, Broke Fordwich, Riverina, Tasmania and Matakana (New Zealand).

There are currently around 100 Australian producers of Barbera.

The results of the tasting will be published in the Winter 2021 issue of the WVJ.

Click here to enter your Barbera into the tasting.

