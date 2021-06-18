Calling Vermentino producers

Australian-made Vermentinos are wanted for a forthcoming tasting of the Italian varietal by the Wine & Viticulture Journal.

The WVJ tasted Vermentino once before, in 2011, prompted by a bid by South Australia’s Riverland to develop a reputation for the variety. That tasting featured just 11 wines, all from warm inland regions.

The WVJ’s upcoming tasting is open to wines from all regions of both the crisp, fresh styles and the more fuller-bodied types currently being produced in Australia.

Producers wishing to enter wines in the WVJ’s Vermentino tasting can do so via the publication’s online entry form which can be found here.

Submissions close on Friday 2 July.

The results of the tasting will be published in the Spring 2021 issue of the WVJ.