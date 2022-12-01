ADVERTISEMENT

NZ producers aim for Aussie market

Image Te Mata

As the Australian appetite for Kiwi produce continues to grow, New Zealand Trade & Enterprise (NZTE) has announced the next chapter of its NZ Made with Care campaign.

Now in its fourth phase globally, the NZ Made with Care initiative hopes to spread awareness for New Zealand’s produce and spotlight the thoughtfully crafted and ethically manufactured food and beverages.

The latest iteration of the campaign will hero 42 Aotearoa New Zealand brands, including a number of returning wine labels alongside a slew of fresh additions.

New Zealand is internationally recognised for its commitment to creating environmentally conscious and sustainably minded wine.

NZTE’s Australia Pacific Regional Director, Glen Murphy, reflected on the growing demand for New Zealand produce on Australian shores.

“We’ve seen enormous success from the NZ Made with Care campaign this year, making the decision to continue the initiative was an easy one,” said Murphy.

“We’re excited to welcome new brands on board this campaign and will keep working with our partners to drive awareness and preference for the outstanding and nutritious produce of New Zealand: a place you can trust.

“It is clear that our Australian consumers feel just as strongly as we do about supporting sustainable food and beverages and nurturing and protecting the world around us.”

