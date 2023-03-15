ADVERTISEMENT

Doors opened to US market for SA wine producers

South Australian wineries will receive expert support to enter and expand into the growing US market, as part of a new SA Government-backed campaign.

Wine Australia’s US Market Entry Program matches local producers with US buyers and retailers, expanding local producers’ industry knowledge and connections to secure orders and break into the overseas market.

“There are more Australian wineries exporting to the US than there have been in over 10 years, including at higher price points,” Wine Australia regional general manager Americas Aaron Ridgway said.

“We’ve seen fantastic growth with premium wines as Barossa and McLaren Vale Shiraz and across a diverse range of regions and varieties.

“South Australian wine regions of Adelaide Hills, Clare Valley and Langhorne Creek are all experiencing significant growth.”

The Government will co-fund a record 30 places – more than any other State – in this year’s program, which runs for 12 months from July.

In the last US Market Entry program, local producers received $1.8 million worth of opening orders sales.

The Clare Valley based Knappstein Wines were a part of the US Market Entry Program and Knappstein Wines global sales director Andrew Thiele described it as “well structured”.

“We found the program very helpful in navigating through the complexities of the US market and formulating correct long-term strategies for our brand,” he said.

“At the end of the program, we have not only shipped some volume of wines that exceeded our initial expectation, but also have commenced a hopefully long-term supply relationship with a partner in the US market.”

The US is the second-largest destination market for South Australian wine exports, according to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics data.

In the 12 months to December 2022, the State’s wine exports have risen by 43 per cent to $184.9 million, representing 14 per cent of the State’s wine exports.

“South Australia has a strong reputation for producing premium wine, and we want the world to know,” SA Minister for Trade and Investment Nick Champion said.

“The US is already a crucial market for our wine makers, so we want to ensure even more South Australian producers are tapping into these export opportunities.”

Wineries interested in the upcoming program can apply to the Department for Trade and Investment. Expressions of interest for the US Market Entry Program close on 31 March 2023.

