Yarra Valley wine show winners announced

Photo: Redfish Bluefish Photography

The 2023 Yarra Valley Wine Show trophies were announced last Thursday night (24 August) at a presentation event held at Four Pillars Distillery in Healesville, Victoria, where 150 local industry and supporters sampled the gold medal-winning wines. Judging was conducted on Tuesday 15th and Wednesday 16th August, with each wine assessed by a panel of three judges.

Halliday-established producer and reigning Best Sparkling Wine champion, Coldstream Hills, took out the trophy for the third year in a row with the Coldstream Hills 2017 Blanc de Blancs. The accolades continued throughout the evening, with the Coldstream Hills 2022 Pinot Noir awarded Best Pinot Noir, Best Red Wine in Show and Champion Wine of Show.

The Real Review’s 2023 Winery of the Year, Oakridge, was awarded Best Chardonnay and Best White Wine in Show for the Oakridge Vineyard Series 2021 Henk Chardonnay.

Giant Steps took to the stage three times, awarded Best Shiraz for the Giant Steps 2022 Tarraford Vineyard Syrah, Best Cabernet Sauvignon with the Giant Steps 2022 Sexton Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon and Most Successful Exhibitor.

Best Other White Variety or Blend went to the aptly named Thick as Thieves 2023 ‘The Aloof Alpaca’ Arneis, whilst Best Rosé was awarded to Yarra Valley pioneer, Yering Station, for the Yering Station 2023 Village Rosé.

The Yarra Yering Dry Red Wine No. 1 was awarded the trophy for Best Cabernet Blend, Best Other Red Variety went to Thousand Candles for the 2022 Gathering Field Cabernet Franc, and Payne’s Rise took out the award for Best Other Red Blend with the 2022 ‘Brody’s Block’ Pinot Noir Syrah.

Kellybrook Winery was awarded Best Small Batch Red Wine (for wines produced in quantities of less than 75 dozen bottles, or equivalent) for the Kellybrook 2022 Willowlake Pinot Noir.

Best Small Producer (for the producer with the best average score of their Top 3 entries and a total production of under 50 tonnes) was awarded to Seville Estate, who also took home the trophy for Most Successful Vineyard.

Trophy-winning wines were available to be tasted by attendees after the awards were announced, accompanied by amazing hospitality from the Four Pillars team.

The 2023 Langton’s Yarra Valley Wine Show trophy winners

Best Sparkling Wine Coldstream Hills 2017 Blanc de Blancs Sponsored by Winequip Lallemand Best Chardonnay Oakridge Vineyard Series 2021 Henk Chardonnay Sponsored by Taransaud Tonnelier Best Other White Variety or Blend Thick as Thieves 2023 ‘The Aloof Alpaca’ Arneis Sponsored by Trumer Pils Best Rosé Yering Station 2023 Village Rosé Sponsored by Wine Network Consulting Best Pinot Noir Coldstream Hills 2022 Pinot Noir Sponsored by Riedel Best Shiraz Giant Steps 2022 Tarraford Vineyard Syrah Sponsored by Agnova Technologies Best Cabernet Sauvignon Giant Steps 2022 Sexton Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Sponsored by Midland Insurance Brokers Best Other Red Variety Thousand Candles 2022 Gathering Field Cabernet Franc Sponsored by Laffort Australia Best Cabernet Blend Yarra Yering 2022 Dry Red Wine No. 1 Sponsored by BHF Technologies (Blue H2O Filtration) Best Other Red Blend Payne’s Rise 2022 ‘Brody’s Block’ Pinot Noir Syrah Sponsored by RNG Lawyers Best Small Batch Red Wine Kellybrook 2022 Willowlake Pinot Noir Sponsored by MCC Label Best White Wine in Show Oakridge Vineyard Series 2021 Henk Chardonnay Sponsored by Seguin Moreau Best Red Wine in Show Coldstream Hills 2022 Pinot Noir Sponsored by Barrique Wine Store Best Small Producer Seville Estate Sponsored by Marilyn and Sons Most Successful Exhibitor Giant Steps Sponsored by LANGTONS Most Successful Vineyard Seville Estate Sponsored by Langley & Co. Advisors Champion Wine in Show Coldstream Hills 2022 Pinot Noir Sponsored by Mercurey Australia

The full results are available to view at www.yarravalleywineshow.com.au

The judging panel for 2023 consisted of seven judges and five associate judges.

Judges

Samantha Connew – Stargazer Wines, TAS – Chair of Judges

Ben Portet – Dominique Portet, VIC

Emma Norbiato – Calabria Wines, NSW

Penny Vine – Trader House, VIC

Rohan Smith – Handpicked Wines, VIC

Samantha Payne – Samantha Payne, NSW

Tom Wallace – Brown Family Group, TAS

Associate Judges

Anthony Fikkers – Joval Family Wines, VIC

Jarrod Johnson – Punt Road Wines, VIC

Leah Motin – Domaine Chandon, VIC

Peter Shone – Levantine Hill Estate, VIC

