Yarra Valley wine show winners announced

The 2023 Yarra Valley Wine Show trophies were announced last Thursday night (24 August) at a presentation event held at Four Pillars Distillery in Healesville, Victoria, where 150 local industry and supporters sampled the gold medal-winning wines. Judging was conducted on Tuesday 15th and Wednesday 16th August, with each wine assessed by a panel of three judges.
Halliday-established producer and reigning Best Sparkling Wine champion, Coldstream Hills, took out the trophy for the third year in a row with the Coldstream Hills 2017 Blanc de Blancs. The accolades continued throughout the evening, with the Coldstream Hills 2022 Pinot Noir awarded Best Pinot Noir, Best Red Wine in Show and Champion Wine of Show.
The Real Review’s 2023 Winery of the Year, Oakridge, was awarded Best Chardonnay and Best White Wine in Show for the Oakridge Vineyard Series 2021 Henk Chardonnay.
Giant Steps took to the stage three times, awarded Best Shiraz for the Giant Steps 2022 Tarraford Vineyard Syrah, Best Cabernet Sauvignon with the Giant Steps 2022 Sexton Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon and Most Successful Exhibitor.
Best Other White Variety or Blend went to the aptly named Thick as Thieves 2023 ‘The Aloof Alpaca’ Arneis, whilst Best Rosé was awarded to Yarra Valley pioneer, Yering Station, for the Yering Station 2023 Village Rosé.
The Yarra Yering Dry Red Wine No. 1 was awarded the trophy for Best Cabernet Blend, Best Other Red Variety went to Thousand Candles for the 2022 Gathering Field Cabernet Franc, and Payne’s Rise took out the award for Best Other Red Blend with the 2022 ‘Brody’s Block’ Pinot Noir Syrah.
Kellybrook Winery was awarded Best Small Batch Red Wine (for wines produced in quantities of less than 75 dozen bottles, or equivalent) for the Kellybrook 2022 Willowlake Pinot Noir.
Best Small Producer (for the producer with the best average score of their Top 3 entries and a total production of under 50 tonnes) was awarded to Seville Estate, who also took home the trophy for Most Successful Vineyard.
Trophy-winning wines were available to be tasted by attendees after the awards were announced, accompanied by amazing hospitality from the Four Pillars team.
The 2023 Langton’s Yarra Valley Wine Show trophy winners
Best Sparkling Wine
Coldstream Hills 2017 Blanc de Blancs
Sponsored by Winequip Lallemand
Best Chardonnay
Oakridge Vineyard Series 2021 Henk Chardonnay
Sponsored by Taransaud Tonnelier
Best Other White Variety or Blend
Thick as Thieves 2023 ‘The Aloof Alpaca’ Arneis
Sponsored by Trumer Pils
Best Rosé
Yering Station 2023 Village Rosé
Sponsored by Wine Network Consulting
Best Pinot Noir
Coldstream Hills 2022 Pinot Noir
Sponsored by Riedel
Best Shiraz
Giant Steps 2022 Tarraford Vineyard Syrah
Sponsored by Agnova Technologies
Best Cabernet Sauvignon
Giant Steps 2022 Sexton Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon
Sponsored by Midland Insurance Brokers
Best Other Red Variety
Thousand Candles 2022 Gathering Field Cabernet Franc
Sponsored by Laffort Australia
Best Cabernet Blend
Yarra Yering 2022 Dry Red Wine No. 1
Sponsored by BHF Technologies (Blue H2O Filtration)
Best Other Red Blend
Payne’s Rise 2022 ‘Brody’s Block’ Pinot Noir Syrah
Sponsored by RNG Lawyers
Best Small Batch Red Wine
Kellybrook 2022 Willowlake Pinot Noir
Sponsored by MCC Label
Best White Wine in Show
Oakridge Vineyard Series 2021 Henk Chardonnay
Sponsored by Seguin Moreau
Best Red Wine in Show
Coldstream Hills 2022 Pinot Noir
Sponsored by Barrique Wine Store
Best Small Producer
Seville Estate
Sponsored by Marilyn and Sons
Most Successful Exhibitor
Giant Steps
Sponsored by LANGTONS
Most Successful Vineyard
Seville Estate
Sponsored by Langley & Co. Advisors
Champion Wine in Show
Coldstream Hills 2022 Pinot Noir
Sponsored by Mercurey Australia
The full results are available to view at www.yarravalleywineshow.com.au
The judging panel for 2023 consisted of seven judges and five associate judges.
Judges
Samantha Connew – Stargazer Wines, TAS – Chair of Judges
Ben Portet – Dominique Portet, VIC
Emma Norbiato – Calabria Wines, NSW
Penny Vine – Trader House, VIC
Rohan Smith – Handpicked Wines, VIC
Samantha Payne – Samantha Payne, NSW
Tom Wallace – Brown Family Group, TAS
Associate Judges
Anthony Fikkers – Joval Family Wines, VIC
Jarrod Johnson – Punt Road Wines, VIC
Leah Motin – Domaine Chandon, VIC
Peter Shone – Levantine Hill Estate, VIC
