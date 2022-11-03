ADVERTISEMENT

Australian Highlands Wine Show – ‘Wines with Altitude’ winners announced

This year’s Australian Highlands Wine Show ‘Wines with Altitude’ were announced last week at Southern Highlands Winery in Sutton Forest.

The only of its kind in Australia – and now entering its 12th year, the Australian Highlands Wine Show ‘Wines with Altitude’ event showcases and awards the best of Australia’s cool climate wines grown in vineyards at 500m or above, including Southern Highlands, Orange, Mudgee, New England, Tumbarumba, Hilltops, Canberra and the Adelaide Hills.

More than 100 entries were received this year from across the Australian Capital Territory and New South Wales – an impressive number given many exhibitors lost their 2020 vintage to smoke taint and 2022 vintages to excessive rain.

“On behalf of the judging panel and the Southern Highlands Food & Wine Association, I’d like to congratulate each of this year’s Australian Highlands Wine Show ‘Wines with Altitude’ winners,” said Southern Highlands Food and Wine Association Wine Industry liaison, Katrina Cooper.

“Each of the 15 winners are incredibly deserving of their respective titles especially after their vineyards have experienced smoke taint and excessive rain over the last few years. Each of the distinguished members on the judging panel commented on the exceptionally high quality of all the entries received this year.

“We look forward to returning in 2023 and hope to receive entries from even more high-altitude wineries across Australia.”

The judging panel was made up of Head Judge, Toni Patterson – Master of Wine, along with a notable and illustrious team of judges including experienced wine judge Dave Mavor, last year’s winemaker-winner Celine Rousseau, wine writer Paul Diamond, sommelier Jarrett Buffington and Wine & Spirit Education Trust educator Darren Hamilton.

Guests at the awards evening last Friday night enjoyed delicious canapés, a glass of wine or bubbles on arrival and the opportunity to sample some of the winning wines in the 2022 competition.

Australian Highlands Wine Show “Wines with Altitude” winners

Best Overall Wine In Show

Tertini Wines 2021 Pinot Noir

(Southern Highlands, NSW)

Best Red In Show

Tertini Wines 2021 Pinor Noir

(Southern Highlands, NSW)

Best White In Show

Sapling Yard 2021 Pirouette Chardonnay

(Bungendore, NSW)

Best Chardonnay In Show

Sapling Yard 2021 Pirouette Chardonnay

(Bungendore, NSW)

Best Riesling In Show

Artemis Wines 2022 Riesling

(Southern Highlands, NSW)

Best Sauvignon Blanc In Show

Angullong 2022 Sauvignon Blanc

(Millthorpe, NSW)

Best Pinot Gris In Show

Cooks Lot 2022 Allotment of 666 Pinot Gris

(Orange, NSW)

Best Other Single White Variety In Show

First Ridge Wines 2022 Fiano

(Mudgee, NSW)

Best Sparkling Wine In Show

Centennial Vineyards NV Limited Blanc De Blancs

(Southern Highlands, NSW)

Best Dessert Wine In Show

Tertini 2019 Noble Viognier

(Southern Highlands, NSW)

Best Rosé In Show

Angullong 2022 Fossil Hill Rosé

(Millthorpe, NSW)

Best Pinot Noir In Show

Tertini Wines 2021 Pinot Noir

(Southern Highlands, NSW)

Best Shiraz In Show

Hungerford Hill 2021 Hilltops Shiraz

(Pokolbin, NSW)

Best Cabernet Sauvignon In Show

Corang Estate 2021 Hilltops Cabernet Sauvignon

(Oallen, NSW)

