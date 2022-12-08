ADVERTISEMENT

2022 Yarra Valley wine show results announced

On Thursday 8 December, the 2022 Yarra Valley Wine Show Trophy Awards Presentation was held at Harriett at Hubert Estate, Coldstream.

Reigning champions, Yarra Yering, received six trophies, including Best Red Variety or Blend, Best Cabernet Blend, Best Shiraz, Best Red Wine in Show, Most Successful Vineyard and Most Successful Exhibitor.

For the second year in a row, Coldstream Hills and Greenstone Vineyards took out the trophies for Best Sparkling Wine and Best White Variety or Blend, respectively, with the 2016 Coldstream Hills Sparkling Chardonnay Pinot Noir and the 2022 Greenstone Vineyards Estate Series Sauvignon Blanc.

The 2022 Giant Steps Yarra Valley Pinot Noir Syrah Rosé was awarded Best Rosé, and Best Cabernet Sauvignon was awarded to Punt Road Wines for their 2021 Block 3 Cabernet Sauvignon.

Best Pinot Noir was awarded to Oakridge Wines for their 2021 Oakridge Vineyard Series Hazeldene Vineyard Pinot Noir.

This year, two new trophies were added; Best Small Batch Red Wine, for wines produced in quantities of less than 75 dozen bottles (or equivalent), and Best Small Producer, for the producer with the best average score of their Top 3 entries and a total production of under 50 tonnes.

The inaugural winners were Warramunda Estate Liv Zak 2021 Malbec for Best Small Batch Red Wine and Thousand Candles for Best Small Producer.

But it was Medhurst Estate who took home the ultimate glory, awarded Champion Wine of Show, Best White Wine in Show and Best Chardonnay for their 2021 Medhurst Yarra Valley Chardonnay.

The 2022 Langton’s Yarra Valley Wine Show trophy winners:

Best Sparkling Wine

Coldstream Hills 2016 Sparkling Chardonnay Pinot Noir – 95 points

Best Chardonnay

Medhurst Yarra Valley 2021 Chardonnay – 96 points

Best White Variety or Blend

Greenstone 2022 Estate Series Sauvignon Blanc – 95 points

Best Rosé

Giant Steps 2022 Yarra Valley Pinot Noir Syrah Rosé – 95 points

Best Pinot Noir

Oakridge Vineyard Series 2021 Hazeldene Vineyard Pinot Noir – 96 points

Best Cabernet Sauvignon

Punt Road Wines 2021 Block 3 Cabernet Sauvignon – 95 points

Best Cabernet Blend

Yarra Yering 2021 Agincourt Cabernet Malbec – 95 points

Best Shiraz

Yarra Yering 2021 Underhill – 96 points

Best Red Variety or Blend

Yarra Yering 2021 Dry Red Wine No. 3 – 96 points

Best Small Batch White Wine

Not awarded

Best Small Batch Red Wine

Warramunda Estate Liv Zak 2021 Malbec – 95 points

Best Small Producer

Thousand Candles

Best White Wine in Show

Medhurst Yarra Valley 2021 Chardonnay – 96 points

Best Red Wine in Show

Yarra Yering 2021 Dry Red Wine No. 3 – 96 points

Champion Wine of Show

Medhurst Yarra Valley 2021 Chardonnay – 96 points

Most Successful Exhibitor

Yarra Yering

Most Successful Vineyard

Yarra Yering

