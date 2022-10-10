ADVERTISEMENT

Royal Adelaide Wine Show winners announced

Boutique producers have taken home many of the gongs at South Australia’s annual wine show, while the spirits industry also shared in the honours.

A small Clare Valley winery, established less than 20 years ago, has claimed one of the most prestigious trophies at this year’s Royal Adelaide Wine Show, announced at the Adelaide Showground.

Naked Run Wines won the Gramp, Hardy, Hill Smith Prize for National White Wine of Provenance for the 2022, 2015 and 2012 vintages of The First Riesling, made from single vineyard fruit grown at Sevenhill.

The Max Schubert AM Trophy for Most Outstanding Red Wine in Show was won by another boutique producer, Sutton Grange Winery from Central Victoria, for their Sutton Grange Estate Syrah 2019. They also won the Best Shiraz and Best Shiraz 2019 and Older trophies.

The 2022 Royal Adelaide Wine Show attracted 2,588 entries from 350 exhibitors.

A total of 1,273 medals were awarded, including 129 gold, with the McLaren Vale wine region topping the medal tally with 145.

Chair of Judges Peter James (PJ) Charteris said there was a strong set of results across many classes.

“The 22 Rieslings and Semillons were nothing short of exceptional, with balance, purity and varietal expression leading the way,” he said.

“Chardonnay continues to deliver with complexity and stylistic focus, making this class very strong as well as very enjoyable to judge.

“On the red side of the ledger, Shiraz, Pinot and Grenache are the leading lights. On top of this, the Grenache blends show the depth of this area and a window into a possible warmer future.”

The Red Wine of Provenance trophy was won by wine industry legend, Hardy’s, for the 2020, 2014 and 2008 vintages of their Eileen Hardy Shiraz.

The George Fairbrother Memorial Trophy for Most Outstanding White Wine in Show was won by Penfold’s for their Penfold’s Bin A Chardonnay 2021. They also took home the Governor’s Trophy for Best South Australian White Wine in Show and Best Chardonnay in Show.

Hentley Farm won the Governor’s Trophy for Best South Australian Red Wine in Show with their The Stray Grenache Shiraz 2021, as well as the Best Other Red Blend in Show title.

The Champion Spirit of Show trophy was won by Prohibition Liquor Co for their Juniperus Gin.

The Chair of the Wine Show Committee, Mr Greg Follett, also announced the new Royal Adelaide Wine Show Bursary, which honours the contributions of wine industry educator and researcher, Mr Philip Laffer AM, to the Royal Agricultural & Horticultural Society of SA.

The one-year, $5,000 bursary will support a student undertaking undergraduate or postgraduate studies in viticulture or oenology at an Australian university.

Entries for the inaugural bursary close on November 28 and will be awarded on December 9.

The full list of winning wines

THE GOVERNOR’S TROPHY for BEST SOUTH AUSTRALIAN WHITE WINE IN SHOW

Sponsored by: Government House

Won by – Penfolds Wines – Bin A Chardonnay 2021

THE GOVERNOR’S TROPHY for BEST SOUTH AUSTRALIAN RED WINE IN SHOW

Sponsored by: Government House

Won by – Hentley Farm – The Stray Grenache Shiraz 2021

THE TAFE SA TROPHY for CHAMPION SPIRIT OF SHOW

Sponsored by: TAFE SA

Won by – Prohibition Liquor Co Juniperus Gin

THE GEORGE FAIRBROTHER MEMORIAL TROPHY for MOST OUTSTANDING WHITE WINE IN SHOW

Sponsored by: Duxton Capital Australia

Won by – Penfolds Wines – Bin A Chardonnay 2021

THE MAX SCHUBERT AM TROPHY for MOST OUTSTANDING RED WINE IN SHOW

Sponsored by: CCL Label

Won by – Sutton Grange Winery – Sutton Grange Estate Syrah 2019

THE GRAMP, HARDY, HILL SMITH PRIZE for NATIONAL WHITE WINE OF PROVENANCE

Sponsored by: F Miller & Co Pty Ltd

Won By – Naked Run Wines – The First Riesling 2022, 2015, 2012

THE GRAMP, HARDY, HILL SMITH PRIZE for NATIONAL RED WINE OF PROVENANCE

Sponsored by: F Miller & Co Pty Ltd

Won By – Hardys Eileen Hardy Shiraz 2020, 2014, 2008

The 2022 Royal Adelaide Wine Show Trophy Results

THE AFFINITY LABS TROPHY for BEST RIESLING IN SHOW

Sponsored by: Affinity Labs

Won by – Grant Burge – The Vigneron Reserve Riesling 2017

THE SEGUIN MOREAU TROPHY for BEST CHARDONNAY IN SHOW

Sponsored by Seguin Moreau Australasia

Won by – Penfolds Wines – Bin A Chardonnay 2021

THE FINLAYSONS TROPHY for BEST SEMILLON IN SHOW

Sponsored by: Finlaysons

Won by – Tyrrells Vineyards – Vat 1 Semillon 2013

THE BDO TROPHY for BEST DRY WHITE BLEND IN SHOW

Sponsored by: BDO

Won by – Robert Oatley Vineyard – Robert Oatley Signature Series Margaret River Sauvignon Blanc Semillon 2022

THE ARKABA CELLARS TROPHY for BEST SAUVIGNON BLANC IN SHOW

Sponsored by: Arkaba Hotel

Won by – Dural Wines – Saint & Scholar Sauvignon Blanc 2022

THE PROGRAMMED PROPERTY SERVICES TROPHY for BEST OTHER VARIETAL WHITE IN SHOW

Sponsored by: Programmed Property Services Limited Won by – Tomfoolery Wines – Fox Whistle Pinot Gris 2022

THE BRAUD AUSTRALIA TROPHY for BEST SWEET WHITE TABLE WINE IN SHOW

Sponsored by: Braud Australia

Won by – De Bortoli Wines – Noble One Semillon 2020

THE PIPER ALDERMAN TROPHY for BEST ROSE IN SHOW

Sponsored by: Piper Alderman

Won by – Paulett Wines – Sangiovese Rose 2022

THE HURTLE & NORMAN WALKER TROPHY for BEST SPARKLING WINE IN SHOW

Sponsored by: Vinocor

Won by – Golding Wines – Marjorie Blanc De Blancs Chardonnay 2016

THE LALLEMAND TROPHY for BEST PINOT NOIR IN SHOW

Sponsored by: Lallemand

Won by – Coles Liquor – James Busby ‘Vineyard Series’ Tasmania Pinot Noir 2021

THE TILBROOK RASHEED TROPHY for BEST GRENACHE IN SHOW

Sponsored by: Tilbrook Rasheed

Won by – Seppeltsfield Wines – Barossa Grenache 2022

THE RADOUX AUSTRALIA TROPHY for BEST OTHER RED BLEND IN SHOW

Sponsored by: Radoux Australia

Won by – Hentley Farm – The Stray Grenache Shiraz 2021

THE WINE COMMUNICATORS OF AUSTRALIA, SA CHAPTER TROPHY for BEST SHIRAZ IN SHOW

Sponsored by: Wine Communicators of Australia, SA Chapter

Won by – Sutton Grange Winery – Sutton Grange Estate Syrah 2019

THE PROFESSOR A.J. PERKINS TROPHY for BEST CABERNET SAUVIGNON IN SHOW

Sponsored by: Vili’s

Won by – Xanadu Wines – Cabernet Sauvignon 2020

THE KARL SEPPELT AO TROPHY for BEST OTHER VARIETAL RED IN SHOW

Sponsored by: Mr David C Dridan OAM and Integrated Precision Viticulture Won by – Peter Lehmann Wines – Hill & Valley Tempranillo 2021

THE ORORA CLOSURES TROPHY for BEST SHIRAZ 2019 VINTAGE AND OLDER

Sponsored by: Orora Closures

Won by – Sutton Grange Winery – Sutton Grange Estate Syrah 2019

THE DOREAU AUSTRALIA TROPHY for BEST SHIRAZ 2020 VINTAGE AND YOUNGER

Sponsored by: Doreau Australia Pty Ltd

Won by – Pinnacle Drinks – Barebones Great Western Shiraz 2021

THE DR RAY BECKWITH OAM MEMORIAL TROPHY for BEST TRADITIONAL AUSTRALIAN RED BLEND IN SHOW

Sponsored by: Fassina Liquor

Won by – Majella Wines – The Musician Cabernet Sauvignon Shiraz 2021

THE JOHN FORNACHON MEMORIAL TROPHY for BEST APERA, TOPAQUE, MUSCAT OR SWEET WHITE IN SHOW

Sponsored by: Quest King William South

Won by – Morris Wines – Old Premium Muscat

THE INDAILY TROPHY for BEST AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE, TAWNY OR RUBY IN SHOW

Sponsored by: InDaily

Won by – Morris Wines – Old Premium Tawny

2022 Royal Australian Spirit Awards Trophy Results

MASTER CASK TROPHY CHAMPION WHISKEY

Fleurieu Distillery, Country to Coast #3

THE MULTI-COLOUR CORPORATION TROPHY CHAMPION GIN

Prohibition Liquor Co, Juniperus Gin

THE QUEST KING WILLIAM SOUTH TROPHY CHAMPION VODKA

Edgemill Group, Arktika Vodka

THE R.G. (BOB) HARDY TROPHY CHAMPION

Sponsored by: Seguin Moreau

BRANDY – St Agnes Distillery, St Agnes XO Imperial

THE COSPAK TROPHY CHAMPION OTHER SPIRIT

Imperial Measures Distilling, Mandeaux ‘Single Tree’ Liqueur

THE TARAC TECHNOLOGIES TROPHY CHAMPION SMALL BATCH

Fleurieu Distillery, Country to Coast #3

CHAMPION RUM

Not awarded

