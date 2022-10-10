Royal Adelaide Wine Show winners announced

ADVERTISEMENT
Boutique producers have taken home many of the gongs at South Australia’s annual wine show, while the spirits industry also shared in the honours.
A small Clare Valley winery, established less than 20 years ago, has claimed one of the most prestigious trophies at this year’s Royal Adelaide Wine Show, announced at the Adelaide Showground.
Naked Run Wines won the Gramp, Hardy, Hill Smith Prize for National White Wine of Provenance for the 2022, 2015 and 2012 vintages of The First Riesling, made from single vineyard fruit grown at Sevenhill.
The Max Schubert AM Trophy for Most Outstanding Red Wine in Show was won by another boutique producer, Sutton Grange Winery from Central Victoria, for their Sutton Grange Estate Syrah 2019. They also won the Best Shiraz and Best Shiraz 2019 and Older trophies.
The 2022 Royal Adelaide Wine Show attracted 2,588 entries from 350 exhibitors.
A total of 1,273 medals were awarded, including 129 gold, with the McLaren Vale wine region topping the medal tally with 145.
Chair of Judges Peter James (PJ) Charteris said there was a strong set of results across many classes.
“The 22 Rieslings and Semillons were nothing short of exceptional, with balance, purity and varietal expression leading the way,” he said.
“Chardonnay continues to deliver with complexity and stylistic focus, making this class very strong as well as very enjoyable to judge.
“On the red side of the ledger, Shiraz, Pinot and Grenache are the leading lights. On top of this, the Grenache blends show the depth of this area and a window into a possible warmer future.”
The Red Wine of Provenance trophy was won by wine industry legend, Hardy’s, for the 2020, 2014 and 2008 vintages of their Eileen Hardy Shiraz.
The George Fairbrother Memorial Trophy for Most Outstanding White Wine in Show was won by Penfold’s for their Penfold’s Bin A Chardonnay 2021. They also took home the Governor’s Trophy for Best South Australian White Wine in Show and Best Chardonnay in Show.
Hentley Farm won the Governor’s Trophy for Best South Australian Red Wine in Show with their The Stray Grenache Shiraz 2021, as well as the Best Other Red Blend in Show title.
The Champion Spirit of Show trophy was won by Prohibition Liquor Co for their Juniperus Gin.
The Chair of the Wine Show Committee, Mr Greg Follett, also announced the new Royal Adelaide Wine Show Bursary, which honours the contributions of wine industry educator and researcher, Mr Philip Laffer AM, to the Royal Agricultural & Horticultural Society of SA.
The one-year, $5,000 bursary will support a student undertaking undergraduate or postgraduate studies in viticulture or oenology at an Australian university.
Entries for the inaugural bursary close on November 28 and will be awarded on December 9.
THE GOVERNOR’S TROPHY for BEST SOUTH AUSTRALIAN WHITE WINE IN SHOW
Sponsored by: Government House
Won by – Penfolds Wines – Bin A Chardonnay 2021
THE GOVERNOR’S TROPHY for BEST SOUTH AUSTRALIAN RED WINE IN SHOW
Sponsored by: Government House
Won by – Hentley Farm – The Stray Grenache Shiraz 2021
THE TAFE SA TROPHY for CHAMPION SPIRIT OF SHOW
Sponsored by: TAFE SA
Won by – Prohibition Liquor Co Juniperus Gin
THE GEORGE FAIRBROTHER MEMORIAL TROPHY for MOST OUTSTANDING WHITE WINE IN SHOW
Sponsored by: Duxton Capital Australia
Won by – Penfolds Wines – Bin A Chardonnay 2021
THE MAX SCHUBERT AM TROPHY for MOST OUTSTANDING RED WINE IN SHOW
Sponsored by: CCL Label
Won by – Sutton Grange Winery – Sutton Grange Estate Syrah 2019
THE GRAMP, HARDY, HILL SMITH PRIZE for NATIONAL WHITE WINE OF PROVENANCE
Sponsored by: F Miller & Co Pty Ltd
Won By – Naked Run Wines – The First Riesling 2022, 2015, 2012
THE GRAMP, HARDY, HILL SMITH PRIZE for NATIONAL RED WINE OF PROVENANCE
Sponsored by: F Miller & Co Pty Ltd
Won By – Hardys Eileen Hardy Shiraz 2020, 2014, 2008
THE AFFINITY LABS TROPHY for BEST RIESLING IN SHOW
Sponsored by: Affinity Labs
Won by – Grant Burge – The Vigneron Reserve Riesling 2017
THE SEGUIN MOREAU TROPHY for BEST CHARDONNAY IN SHOW
Sponsored by Seguin Moreau Australasia
Won by – Penfolds Wines – Bin A Chardonnay 2021
THE FINLAYSONS TROPHY for BEST SEMILLON IN SHOW
Sponsored by: Finlaysons
Won by – Tyrrells Vineyards – Vat 1 Semillon 2013
THE BDO TROPHY for BEST DRY WHITE BLEND IN SHOW
Sponsored by: BDO
Won by – Robert Oatley Vineyard – Robert Oatley Signature Series Margaret River Sauvignon Blanc Semillon 2022
THE ARKABA CELLARS TROPHY for BEST SAUVIGNON BLANC IN SHOW
Sponsored by: Arkaba Hotel
Won by – Dural Wines – Saint & Scholar Sauvignon Blanc 2022
THE PROGRAMMED PROPERTY SERVICES TROPHY for BEST OTHER VARIETAL WHITE IN SHOW
Sponsored by: Programmed Property Services Limited Won by – Tomfoolery Wines – Fox Whistle Pinot Gris 2022
THE BRAUD AUSTRALIA TROPHY for BEST SWEET WHITE TABLE WINE IN SHOW
Sponsored by: Braud Australia
Won by – De Bortoli Wines – Noble One Semillon 2020
THE PIPER ALDERMAN TROPHY for BEST ROSE IN SHOW
Sponsored by: Piper Alderman
Won by – Paulett Wines – Sangiovese Rose 2022
THE HURTLE & NORMAN WALKER TROPHY for BEST SPARKLING WINE IN SHOW
Sponsored by: Vinocor
Won by – Golding Wines – Marjorie Blanc De Blancs Chardonnay 2016
THE LALLEMAND TROPHY for BEST PINOT NOIR IN SHOW
Sponsored by: Lallemand
Won by – Coles Liquor – James Busby ‘Vineyard Series’ Tasmania Pinot Noir 2021
THE TILBROOK RASHEED TROPHY for BEST GRENACHE IN SHOW
Sponsored by: Tilbrook Rasheed
Won by – Seppeltsfield Wines – Barossa Grenache 2022
THE RADOUX AUSTRALIA TROPHY for BEST OTHER RED BLEND IN SHOW
Sponsored by: Radoux Australia
Won by – Hentley Farm – The Stray Grenache Shiraz 2021
THE WINE COMMUNICATORS OF AUSTRALIA, SA CHAPTER TROPHY for BEST SHIRAZ IN SHOW
Sponsored by: Wine Communicators of Australia, SA Chapter
Won by – Sutton Grange Winery – Sutton Grange Estate Syrah 2019
THE PROFESSOR A.J. PERKINS TROPHY for BEST CABERNET SAUVIGNON IN SHOW
Sponsored by: Vili’s
Won by – Xanadu Wines – Cabernet Sauvignon 2020
THE KARL SEPPELT AO TROPHY for BEST OTHER VARIETAL RED IN SHOW
Sponsored by: Mr David C Dridan OAM and Integrated Precision Viticulture Won by – Peter Lehmann Wines – Hill & Valley Tempranillo 2021
THE ORORA CLOSURES TROPHY for BEST SHIRAZ 2019 VINTAGE AND OLDER
Sponsored by: Orora Closures
Won by – Sutton Grange Winery – Sutton Grange Estate Syrah 2019
THE DOREAU AUSTRALIA TROPHY for BEST SHIRAZ 2020 VINTAGE AND YOUNGER
Sponsored by: Doreau Australia Pty Ltd
Won by – Pinnacle Drinks – Barebones Great Western Shiraz 2021
THE DR RAY BECKWITH OAM MEMORIAL TROPHY for BEST TRADITIONAL AUSTRALIAN RED BLEND IN SHOW
Sponsored by: Fassina Liquor
Won by – Majella Wines – The Musician Cabernet Sauvignon Shiraz 2021
THE JOHN FORNACHON MEMORIAL TROPHY for BEST APERA, TOPAQUE, MUSCAT OR SWEET WHITE IN SHOW
Sponsored by: Quest King William South
Won by – Morris Wines – Old Premium Muscat
THE INDAILY TROPHY for BEST AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE, TAWNY OR RUBY IN SHOW
Sponsored by: InDaily
Won by – Morris Wines – Old Premium Tawny
MASTER CASK TROPHY CHAMPION WHISKEY
Fleurieu Distillery, Country to Coast #3
THE MULTI-COLOUR CORPORATION TROPHY CHAMPION GIN
Prohibition Liquor Co, Juniperus Gin
THE QUEST KING WILLIAM SOUTH TROPHY CHAMPION VODKA
Edgemill Group, Arktika Vodka
THE R.G. (BOB) HARDY TROPHY CHAMPION
Sponsored by: Seguin Moreau
BRANDY – St Agnes Distillery, St Agnes XO Imperial
THE COSPAK TROPHY CHAMPION OTHER SPIRIT
Imperial Measures Distilling, Mandeaux ‘Single Tree’ Liqueur
THE TARAC TECHNOLOGIES TROPHY CHAMPION SMALL BATCH
Fleurieu Distillery, Country to Coast #3
CHAMPION RUM
Not awarded
