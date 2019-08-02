‘X,’ marks the drop: Sarah Jessica Parker unveils her New Zealand wine

Actress and designer Sarah Jessica Parker has this week unveiled the look and name of her New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc wine, called Invivo X, SJP, which will be available globally from September.

The fashion icon has made the drop with her partner-in-wine New Zealand winery Invivo & Co, and has been very hands-on in the blending process and the label design.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed the collaboration with Rob and Tim from Invivo,” explained Parker.

“Every part of the process from our initial conversations discussing wine styles, to the creative process on the brand and label design and of course, the Sauvignon Blanc blending session; it’s all been one exciting step after another. And a thrilling education in the business of winemaking, but more importantly, the love and passion behind Invivo.”

Parker’s wine was perfected in May when the founders of Invivo, Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron, travelled to New York City for a private blending session with her to finalise the blend and taste of her new Sauvignon Blanc.

“While I’m new to winemaking, the Invivo fellows generously taught, showed and shared as much of the art and science of their business and hopefully I have absorbed some of their Kiwi confidence,” Parker said.

“I’m so looking forward to releasing my Invivo X, Sarah Jessica Parker Sauvignon Blanc in September and sharing our wine with the world! I feel very fortunate to have this opportunity offered by Rob and Tim.”

For the blending session, Rob and Tim brought the latest samples of the 2019 vintage that was harvested in April from different sub-regions of Marlborough – the home of New Zealand’s world-famous Sauvignon Blanc.

“Sarah Jessica loves the fruit purity of Sauvignon Blanc, but wanted to make a wine that has some weight behind it,” explained Invivo winemaker Rob Cameron.

“The result is a beautifully well-balanced drop. It’s not a typical Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, this will continue to develop for up to seven years.”

As a passionately creative person, Parker has naturally been instrumental in both naming the wine and designing the label. The X and the comma directly after it, is an intentional and personal touch, referencing her signature email and Instagram post signoff ‘X, SJ’. Sarah Jessica also hand-painted the X on the original label and found the teal paint to match the exact shade of one of her favourite satin shoe colours ‘Hamilton’ from her SJP Collection label.

The wine will be available exclusively through BWS and wine retailer Cellarmasters in Australia. Christine Ricketts, cellar director at Cellarmasters, said it is a delicious wine and believes customers will adore it.

“From the moment of opening this wine, the lifted tropical fruits flow out of the bottle,” she said.

“Passion fruit, grapefruit, dried grasses are balanced by zesty acidity on the lingering finish in this dry wine – delicious!” she said.

In spring 2020, a Rosé wine from the South of France, will join the Sarah Jessica Parker wine collection. This will be a new vintage 2019 blend from grapes harvested this September.

Loved worldwide for her acting, perfumes and her wildly successful shoes, Sarah Jessica Parker announced her partnership with the innovative wine company to the world in February this year.

This celebrity partnership is not uncharted territory for the growing Invivo & Co which also produces a successful wine brand with UK talk show host Graham Norton. His brand debuted in 2014 selling 12,000 bottles in the first year and today sells 3.5 million bottles globally.

Invivo X, Sarah Jessica Parker Sauvignon Blanc will retail for $25 and will be available at Cellarmasters.com.au and BWS stores from September.

Top photo: Sarah Jessica Parker with Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron