An interview with Sarah Crowe – winemaker and general manager at Yarra Yering

Sarah Crowe is winemaker and general manager at Yarra Yering in the Yarra Valley and at last year’s Awards for Excellence, presented by the Australia Society of Viticulture & Oenology (ASVO), she was named Winemaker of the Year. Shortly after her win, Winetitles Media’s Sonya Logan was invited by the ASVO to interview Sarah, who joined the Yarra Yering team after the 2013 vintage and who wine writer and judge James Halliday described as making red wines “of the highest imaginable quality right from her first vintage”. Since arriving at Yarra Yering, Sarah has also been named Winemaker of the Year in the 2017 Halliday Wine Companion Awards and by Gourmet Traveller WINE magazine in 2021. In this previously unpublished interview, Sarah talks to Sonya about the evolution of her career in wine, those who have played pivotal roles during that time and what has surprised her the most about the industry.