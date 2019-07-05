Winetitles exclusive: Australian Vintage Buronga Hill winery

Winetitles journalist Eleanor Danenberg and work placement student Beth Hayden recently visited their home town of Mildura to gather some stories from the winegrape and wine industries in the Sunraysia region.

In this video, they visit the third largest winery in Australia: Australian Vintage’s Buronga Hill winery. Winetitles Media receive an exclusive tour from Thomas Jung, general manager winemaking/sourcing/planning, who discusses the winery’s capabilities and upcoming developments.

Other Winetitles exclusive videos include, a tour of Australian Vintage’s $11 million bottling facility in Merbein, and an interview with Sunraysia grapegrower Phil Hand.

Stay tuned for future videos, including: a tour of Chinese-owned Weilong Wines in Red Cliffs, a chat with outgoing Murray Valley Winegrowers EO Mike Stone, and an interview with another local grapegrower.