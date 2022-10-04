ADVERTISEMENT

Wickham Hill Winery for sale

Colliers Agribusiness has been appointed by Tim Mableson and Ryan Eagle of KPMG, Receiver Managers of the Wickham Group, to offer for sale the Wickham Hill Winery at Griffith in the Riverina wine region in New South Wales. The Riverina is Australia’s second largest wine grape growing region.

Wickham Hill Winery was established in 1960’s as a key contributor to the Riverina wine region and was operated by Orlando until 2010. Orlando developed the winery to a corporate standard featuring a wine grape processing capacity of approximately 20,000 tonnes, complemented by 18.5 million litres of stainless-steel tank storage (approximately).

Wickham Hill Winery is a well-equipped facility, strategically located in the heart of the Riverina Wine Region at Griffith, New South Wales. The city of Griffith is the wine production hub of the Riverina G.I. – several of Australia’s largest wine producers are located at Griffith, including Casella Wines, De Bortoli, McWilliams, Warburn Estate, and Calabria Family Wines.

Tim Altschwager National Director of Colliers Agribusiness says: “This winery offers huge potential, particularly because of its location and the millions of litres of large batch storage”. “We expect it to appeal to a broad target market, including wine industry producers looking to expand or relocate their current operations, those seeking additional wine storage, as well as local and overseas investors attracted to the significant wine infrastructure and even the potential opportunity to redevelop the site to alternate uses.”

In addition to the winery plant and equipment, the improvements are very impressive. These feature prominent administrative facilities, workshop and staff amenities, a manager’s residence, extensive operational shedding, and an 80tonne weighbridge.

The Colliers team says large wineries rarely come on the open market, especially such strategically located, well-equipped facilities. This opportunity demands attention.

Wickham Hill Winery is offered for sale by Expression of Interest closing Friday 28 October at 4pm (AEST).

Inspections are strictly by appointment with Colliers.