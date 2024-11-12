New executive director for Hill-Smith’s Australian distributor

Ty Menzies. Image courtesy Hill-Smith Family Estates

Samuel Smith & Son and Negociants Australia, the Australian distribution arm of Hill-Smith Family Estates (the wine producer known for the likes of Yalumba and Jansz Tasmania), has appointed Ty Menzies as the new executive director of sales for Australia and New Zealand, effective from December 2024.

The announcement follows the imminent retirement of Paul Midolo, who will conclude a 29-year career with the company at the end of this year.

Ty Menzies brings to the executive role more than 23 years of experience with Samuel Smith & Son, having held various key positions within the organisation, most recently as general manager of independent retail groups since 2020.

Hill-Smith Family Estates CEO Karl Martin noted Menzies’ sales expertise and his well-established long-term relationships with the trade were key factors in his selection from a number of high-quality candidates.

“Ty has extensive knowledge of our business and industry, which will be invaluable in maintaining the momentum built by the sales business, particularly over the last decade,” said Martin.

“Ty has an impressive track record of driving growth and fostering strong customer relationships that, paired with a fresh perspective, will elevate our sales performance and operations across Australia and New Zealand.”

“He has been involved in many enhancements to the services provided by Samuel Smith & Son and Negociants Australia over his time with the business, and he will play a critical role in driving the ongoing evolution of our go-to-market model.”

“Most importantly, Ty’s customer-first mindset is naturally aligned with our business values and dedication to being the ultimate wine partner,” said Martin.

On his appointment, Menzies said he was excited about the opportunities ahead.

“Between our two folios, we have more than 140 years of experience in representing family-owned wine brands in the Australian and New Zealand markets. Our focus will continue to be driving sustainable growth for our customers as we build on our promise to be their ultimate wine partner.”

“We will continue to lean into the key industry challenges, ensuring that we are a partner that drives growth for the wine category, continues to deliver relevant omnichannel experiences for our customers, and support the industry and people wanting to work in wine through our wine education initiatives.”

These are priorities that Menzies said are “largely a continuation” of the vision for the folios that was born under Paul’s leadership.

“Paul has been a remarkable mentor, and his contributions over the past 29 years have laid a strong foundation for our business. I am confident our years of working in alignment towards becoming the ultimate wine partner will ensure a seamless transition,” said Menzies.

Menzies and Midolo will spend the next two months working closely with stakeholders before Menzies officially steps into the Executive Director Sales ANZ role on 23 December 2024.

