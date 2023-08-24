ADVERTISEMENT

SA winery Wirra Wirra secures exclusive deal with E. & J. Gallo

McLaren Vale winery Wirra Wirra has secured an exclusive deal with the world’s largest family-owned wine company, leading US winery and distributor E. & J. Gallo Winery (Gallo).

Gallo will exclusively import Wirra Wirra’s premium Shiraz, Grenache and Cabernet Sauvignon wines through a new two-year deal, with the first year focused on increasing distribution in the US.

Under the agreement, Wirra Wirra’s products will be stocked on supermarket shelves and in restaurants nationally in the largest wine-consuming market in the world – promoting McLaren Vale as a premium wine region to a global audience.

“This deal opens the door to one of our biggest wine markets and will make it easier for premium South Australian wine to appear on US shelves,” said Nick Champion, Minister for Trade and Investment.

Gallo will provide Wirra Wirra direct access to all 50 states across the US market, which has a highly regulated system for alcohol distribution and can prove challenging for South Australian wineries to navigate.

Wirra Wirra was supported through the 2022-23 US Market Entry Program, with the State Government and Wine Australia co-funding the company’s participation.

The initiative matches local wineries with US buyers and retailers to build industry connections and help them secure orders and break into the US market. The US is the largest consumer of imported wines, highlighting growth opportunities.

The US is the second most valuable market for SA wine exports, reaching $164.5 million in the year ending June 2023, as the demand for premium wines above the lucrative USD$15-25 per bottle price range continues to grow.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!