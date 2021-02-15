WINEDEPOT partners with Vivino amid post-pandemic DTC boom

Digital Wine Ventures has announced the online beverage distribution platform, WINEDEPOT, has partnered with mobile wine app and marketplace Vivino.

Under the partnership, WINEDEPOT will provide Australian wineries the ability to list their products for sale on Vivino directly without having to set up an account, develop I.T integration, monitor inventory availability or manage order fulfilment.

Instead, their products will be automatically uploaded via WINEDEPOT DIRECT, a new part of WINEDEPOT’s integrated trading and logistics platform, that allows suppliers to sell to customers across a broad range of direct-to-consumer sales channels.

WINEDEPOT CEO Dean Taylor says he is excited about the potential this partnership has that will ultimately help local producers increase their direct-to-consumer sales channels, not just in Australia, but also in other global markets.

“If you want to understand what the future of online wine sales looks like, then Vivino is without a doubt the one to watch,” he said.

“Their mobile approach is a key differentiator which, combined with 10 years of accumulated user generated content, including over 1.5 billion wine label scans, puts them in an enviable position.

“I have no doubt that Vivino will play a much larger role in online wine sales in the future. Our partnership provides Vivino’s users more product choice and an unparalleled buying experience.

“For us, it provides us access to a powerful direct-to-consumer sales channel that allows the wineries we work with to generate incremental and high margin sales.

“In short it’s a symbiotic relationship that should accelerate the growth and expansion of both our businesses, not just in Australia but hopefully over time in other major wine markets.”

Orders generated from Vivino will be picked, packed and delivered by WINEDEPOT, allowing Vivino’s community of users to purchase across multiple suppliers at the same time while taking advantage of same and next day delivery services in locations where those services are available.

The partnership between WINEDEPOT and Vivino allows producers to generate higher margins and take control of their brand within the rapidly growing sales channel.

Currently, the majority of wine sold on Vivino in Australia is through a network of partner retailers.

Launched in 2010 by founders Heini Zachariassen and Theis Søndergaard, Vivino launched its marketplace business in 2015.

Last year the company helped 700 independent wine businesses sell over USD$265 million of wine as consumers around the world shifted en-masse to online purchasing. Australia is just one of the 17 countries where Vivino has a marketplace.

Vivino recently announced that it had raised USD$155 million to expand its presence in key growth markets globally and improve its technology.

WINEDEPOT expects to make the Vivino integration available in Q2 2021.

