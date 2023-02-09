ADVERTISEMENT

Squealing Pig partners with World Pride

Image courtesy Treasury Wine Estates

This summer, wine brand Squealing Pig is championing the colourful spectrums of love, sexual orientation and gender identity with the national launch of nine new versions of its Rosé.

As the official wine of Sydney WorldPride 2023 – the mega Mardi Gras that’s set to be the biggest event in the harbour city since the 2000 Olympics – Squealing Pig is raising awareness of the diversity of LGBTQIA+ communities.

From now through to mid-March, Squealing Pig is switching out the labels on every 750ml bottle of Rosé across the country with nine limited-edition Pride Labels.

Every case of 750ml Squealing Pig Rosé ordered across Australia will come with a random selection of the labels inside. Featuring cheeky rhymes that celebrate every letter of the LGBTQIA+ acronym and allies, Rosé lovers can toast to a summer of love, pride and diversity with their mates.

“At Squealing Pig, we’re known for our inclusive and cheeky approach to the complex world of wine, a category that a lot of people find confusing and stuffy,” Kaushik Lal, from Squealing Pig said.

“But we are also committed to channeling our playfulness and positivity in support of inclusion and diversity on a much broader level.

“We have been working closely with a range of representatives of the nine communities – both from the Squealing Pig team and externally – to bring our Pride Labels to life so that we can shine a spotlight on the rainbow community in a meaningful way that remains true to Squealing Pig.

“So, here’s to celebrating the lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer or non-binary, transgender, intersex, asexual, pansexual and other gender-diverse communities over a refreshing glass of rosé this summer.”

