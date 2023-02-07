ADVERTISEMENT

Wangolina partners for national distribution

Anita Goode, Owner + Maker + Grower at Wangolina

Wangolina has announced a new partnership with one of Australian wine distributors Saint Wine to bring their wines to the whole of Australia.

Saint Wine was established in 2018 by long-time friends Adam Partington & Tyson Rowsell. After significant and successful careers in Wine Retail, Hospitality and Wine Distribution the pair set out to create a unique wine distribution and import businesses. Five years later the business has grown with a comprehensive team of wine professionals situated in every state of Australia.

“Our wine ethos is simple; we only represent brands we believe in and people we enjoy working with,” said Adam Partington, Founder Saint Wine

The Wangolina range is a unique portrayal of the Limestone Coast showcasing a passion for traditional and alternative varieties that demonstrate the cool climate, coastal characteristics that the region is known for.

The grapes are sourced from a handful of premium vineyards across the region, picking only the best grapes to create a diverse series of reliable and consistent wines.

“Partnering with a company whose ethos aligns with ours, are passionate and ultimately can get our wine further across the country was important to me. I got chatting with Adam and knew we’d make a good team. I’m excited for Wangolina be joining of the Saint Wine Family,” said Anita Goode, Owner + Maker + Grower at Wangolina.

Saint Wine will be distributing the Wangolina range nationally, and Wangolina will be still distributing to Limestone Coast locals and those nearby in Western Victoria serviced directly from their Cellar Door.

