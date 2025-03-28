Pepperjack partners with foodie TV show to “reaffirm its seat at the table”

Matt Moran (left) with actor Richard Roxburgh. Image courtesy Pepperjack Wines

Pepperjack Wines has combined forces with a new foodie program, “Memory Bites with Matt Moran” to highlight the connection between its wines and modern food.

Memory Bites is a culinary storytelling television series, where Australian chef Matt Moran recreates dishes tied to his celebrity guests’ most cherished memories. The six-part series sees Moran use a ‘memory box’ to reveal surprising relics that speak to the special memories of guests, including actress and TV personality Pia Miranda, comedian Ross Noble, singer and songwriter Christine Anu, actor Richard Roxburgh, entertainer Courtney Act, and actress Danielle Cormack.

Throughout the series, select varietals from Pepperjack’s portfolio are paired with the featured dishes and consumed over the meal by Moran and his guest. This new collaboration aligns with Pepperjack’s recently launched campaign – Made For Food.

“As well as nodding to the past, this campaign looks to reaffirm [Pepperjack’s] seat at the table when it comes to modern food,” said Pepperjack spokesperson Nick Powell.

“We saw the perfect opportunity to partner with Memory Bites, because food isn’t just about what’s on the plate, it’s about those nostalgic memories, the people, and the stories behind it.”

A key innovation of the series is the “food from TV to table” concept, made possible through a collaboration with meal-kit delivery service, Marley Spoon.

Audiences can order 13 exclusive recipes inspired by the meals cooked on the show, allowing them to experience the dishes firsthand after each episode airs and develop their own ‘memory bite’ in real time—an unprecedented move in Australian TV that directly connects the content with the consumer.