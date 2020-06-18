WineDepot launches national distribution centre

WineDepot is preparing to launch a 10,000 pallet climate-controlled national distribution centre (NDC) on the border of NSW and Victoria in preparation for the launch of its direct-to-trade marketplace later this year.

The centre will support WineDepot’s existing network of depots and provide local wineries with access to a much-needed regional storage and distribution hub.

Founder and CEO of WineDepot Dean Taylor explains that the establishment of a major distribution centre in the Albury-Wodonga region was always part of his original vision.

WineDepot founder and CEO Dean Taylor “Strategically, it makes a lot of sense. Not only will it make WineDepot’s smart logistics solution more appealing to NSW and Victorian producers, but it will also provide an important resource to support the direct-to-trade marketplace when it goes live later this year,” Taylor said. “The NDC has the capability of being expanded to 25,000 pallet spaces if required, providing us the opportunity to increase our presence in the bulk packaged wine storage market, at a time when Wine Australia is warning that the global over supply of wine will be its highest in at least 10 years.”

WineDepot reports its “exponential growth through the COVID-19 pandemic” is largely due to consumer purchasing trends and behaviours shifting to online marketplaces.

“WineDepot’s quarterly order volumes have increased more than 100% as Australian consumers shifted their alcohol purchasing online in response to government restrictions in relation to COVID-19.”

Wineries that have embraced WineDepot’s platform include James Halliday’s Winery of the Year 2020 Jim Barry, Brokenwood, Josef Chromy, Primo Estate and Casella Family Brands, which includes the [yellow tail] brand.

Recognising the potential of Australia’s fastest growing wine sales channel – the $1 billion online direct-to-consumer market – WineDepot’s Smart Logistics Solution enables wine producers to offer their customers same and next day delivery across all the major capitals.

“Our platform enables wineries to meet modern consumer expectations for faster, cheaper deliveries,” Taylor said.

“This will soon be complimented by our direct-to-trade marketplace, which will allow wine producers to connect with over 60,000 licenced venues, reducing their cost to service this market by an estimated $770 million per year.”

