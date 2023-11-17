ADVERTISEMENT

Calabria expands distribution portfolio with New Zealand’s Whitehaven

Image courtesy Calabria Family Wine Group

Vintners+Co. Merchants, the international distribution arm of Calabria Family Wine Group, has announced the addition of New Zealand’s Whitehaven Wines to its global wine portfolio. The winery is 100% grown, crafted, and bottled in Marlborough, and is now available in the Australian market through Vintners+Co.

Established in 1994, Whitehaven has a strong focus on sustainability and is committed to producing wines that reflect the unique terroir of the Marlborough region. All Whitehaven wines are Sustainable Winemaking New Zealand (SWNZ) and Appellation Marlborough Wine (AMW) accredited. These certifications guarantee all Whitehaven wines are sustainably sourced, and carefully crafted, and made from 100% Marlborough fruit.

“We are delighted to welcome Whitehaven Wines to our distribution portfolio. Their shared family business style and values of integrity and quality are truly impressive and are a natural synergy with our family,” said Andrew Calabria, sales and marketing director of Calabria Family Wine Group. “We know that Australian wine consumers will appreciate the exceptional quality and value that Whitehaven Wines offer.”

“We are excited to have established a partnership with Calabria Wines, and we look forward to working with their team,” said Sue White, Whitehaven Wines co-founder and managing director.

“With Australia being easily accessible from New Zealand in terms of distance, and with approximately 25% of our Cellar Door visitors being Australian, it was a natural fit to have a strong presence in Australia and ensure Whitehaven wines are much more readily available.”

Whitehaven Wines joins a lineup of premium wine producers in the Vintners & Co. Merchants distribution portfolio, including Doña Paula, Deutz Champagne, Dow’s Port, Librandi, Fontanafredda and Canti Prosecco. As part of the partnership, Vintners & Co. Merchants will focus on introducing Whitehaven’s flagship wines to the Australian market. The portfolio will include Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc, Whitehaven Pinot Gris, and Whitehaven Pinot Noir.

