SOS finds national distribution through Pure Wine Co.

Save Our Souls founders Bill Downie and Jason Searle. Image Pure Wine Co.

Save our Souls is a brand collaboration between long-time friends Jason Searle and William (Bill) Downie, releasing the first SOS wine in 2008.

Pure Wine Co began distributing the brand in 2022 in all states but their home state of Victoria. As of March 2023, Pure Wine Co have distributed SOS nationally.

Searle and Downie have spent their careers in the wine industry, each taking very different paths. Searle specialised in wine retail in the UK and Australia after a stint at Bass Phillip in 1995.

Planting vines and bottling wines ignited a passion for the industry, and it was here that he met Downie, who has been making wine, namely Pinot Noir, since 1997 and is highly regarded in the Australian wine community

Together, Searle and Downie wanted to create wines that were simple and delicious. Interestingly, it was a dry rosé they first released in 2008, which represented the physical manifestation of the SOS philosophy.

Over the next fifteen years, the SOS expanded to include a Chablis-style Chardonnay, benchmark Pinot Noir, easy-drinking Sangiovese and textured sparkling wine.

“Save Our Souls began in 2008, bringing together two light-hearted winemakers to develop a brand designed for everyday drinking. The result is wines that punch above their weight and are inclusive and sociable,” said Downie.

“We align with Victorian grapegrowers who share their passion for wines that speak of their origins. Whether from down south in Mornington Peninsula to the Yarra Valley and up to the famous Heathcote region.

“We will continue to be adventurous and keep evolving. And most importantly, we will carry on being two mates having fun.”

Daniel Killey, CEO of Pure Wine Co, was thrilled to distribute SOS Wines across all six states.

“To represent SOS wines across Australia is exciting. Having Searle Searle and William Downie crafting delicious Victorian wines available to consumers by the glass and in bottle shops at accessible price points is exciting for us, our customers and for consumers,” said Killey.

