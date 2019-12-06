Wine scholar biographies: Sydney Royal Wine Assessment Scholarship

Chrissie-Anne Smith

Studying Wine Science at Charles Sturt University, volunteer Stewarding at a variety of Wine Shows, doing contract vineyard work throughout the Canberra district wine region and establishing the Yazz Wine Fest – a celebration of Canberra beverage makers and food providores – are more than enough reasons for the judging panel to be impressed by Sydney Royal Wine Assessment Scholarship recipient Chrissie-Anne Smith.

Although her initial career moves were in health care, the call of the vine was too strong to ignore and Chrissie-Anne began to follow her passion for the vineyard side of wine. Whilst her Wine Science degree will develop her skills in wine making, the Wine Assessment course run through the Australian Wine Research Institute will enhance Chrissie-Anne’s ability to recognise and judge different wine styles and blends as well as regional character and to develop her sensory analysis capabilities.

Her determination to make her mark in the business has already seen Chrissie-Anne establish her own wine label and produce her Intrepidus Wines Riesling in 2018, and she hopes to play a role in redressing the balance of females to males in the Australian wine industry, supporting other women and acting as a mentor to those starting out in the industry.

Nicole Wilson

Hunter Valley winemaker Nicole Wilson, of Margan Family Winemakers, enjoys challenging herself in the name of advancing the Australian wine industry. From Stewarding to associate judging, fruit processing to barrel work and forklift operations Nicole has willingly done it all and she isn’t finished yet. Ultimately she wants to be the finest winemaker she can, producing prestigious wines and inspiring others to strive to do the same.

Believing judging experience trains the palate and therefore enhances your own winemaking, Nicole would like to participate in more wine shows as a judge and improve her ability to critically analyse wines – both those she is judging and those she is producing.

The Wine Assessment Scholarship will take Nicole all the way back to family in Adelaide as she undertakes the Wine Assessment course run through the Australian Wine Research Institute. Completing her Bachelor of Viticulture and Oenology at the University of Adelaide, she is returning to the place it all commenced, completing a wine lover’s cycle from South Australia’s wine region – where she began as a Cellar Door Manager with The Lane Vineyard – to the Hunter region of New South Wales, via a period as a Cellar Hand in Niagara, Canada.

Jordan Pickles

Adelaide is the undisputed wine capital of Australia, with over 200 cellar doors and five outstanding wine regions, so it is no surprise the Bachelor of Viticulture & Oenology at the University of Adelaide is one of the most highly recognised in the world. Currently in his 3rd year, student Jordan Pickles undertook the degree because of his passion for and love of wine. The craft of winemaking and the sheer pleasure of tasting remarkable wines excite and motivate Jordan, and he is determined to take his place amongst our leading wine industry personnel.

All advice so far, from networking at industry events and volunteering at every Show and wine event possible, has instilled in Jordan the importance of tasting and the value in learning to judge, and so he hopes to use funds from his Sydney Royal Wine Study Scholarship to travel and undertake courses outside of his university degree. Visiting international wine regions, enrolling in masterclasses and volunteering at events will all be possible with the thanks to financial assistance from the Scholarship

Billy Xynas

The first step in winemaking is making must – the freshly crushed juice containing skin, seeds and stems of the grapes. However, earlier harvesting of fruit, due to climate changes, has led to fruit with higher than ideal sugar levels so it has been approved by Food Standards Australia and New Zealand that water can be added to the must, which in turn dilutes the sugar. A high sugar content has an inhibiting effect on the ability to produce alcohol.

The long term consequences of this approval and the creative impacts it could have on the Australian wine industry form the basis of the PHD thesis of Sydney Royal Wine Study Scholarship recipient Billy Xynas. Billy is examining the challenges of climate change for winemakers and the impact of the new Food Standards ruling, including analysis of international approaches to this issue and also exploring new understandings and methodologies for Australian wine makers specifically.

With a Bachelor of Science, Masters of Viticulture & Oenology, and a Professional Certificate in Global Wine Studies already in his portfolio of achievements, Billy is perfectly placed to mentor and educate winemakers and viticulture students. The Wine Study Scholarship will assist Billy with his research and relieve him of financial pressure, which can only be beneficial for future generations of wine lovers across Australia and internationally.