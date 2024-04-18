Capacity entry limits removed to accommodate demand for 2024 Sydney Royal Wine Show

Image courtesy Royal Agricultural Society of NSW

The Sydney Royal Wine Show has opened its entries for 2024, with the wine show announcing the removal of class entry limits due to an increased capacity for entries.

In addition to the capacity limits, there will be a new annual prize for non-alcoholic wine, while brandy and vermouth classes have been moved into the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW’s brand-new Sydney Royal Distilled Spirits Show, which will open for entries on April 23.

Taking place from 29 July – 1 August 2024, the Sydney Royal Wine Show will see an average of 2,000 wines from approximately 300 producers judged, with 59 classes available and 32 trophies up for grabs.

This year will be the last year the competition will be led by chair of judges, Sarah Crowe as she ends her three-year term, but there is still plenty of wine to be tasted before then.

“It has been a joy to play such an integral role in a strong and historical capital city wine show and I am looking forward to seeing what producers have to offer this year,” Crowe said.

“For many, the 2024 vintage has delivered high quality grapes and decent yields, and as producers now search for long-term partners and committed consumers, shows like the Sydney Royal Wine Show can play an important role in helping share the great stories of our wines and their evolutions season to season.

“As a whole, the competition aim is to benchmark entries, provide meaningful feedback and ultimately find our most favourite wines to award trophies to. So, the harder it is, the happier I am since it shows the strength and expertise in our large and diverse viticulture regions.

“I wish the best of luck to all Exhibitors and encourage everyone to get their entries in to be a part of what is sure to be a tough 2024 competition.”

For further information or to enter, visit the Sydney Royal website.

