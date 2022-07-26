ADVERTISEMENT

Nation’s finest put to the test at 2022 KPMG Sydney Royal Wine Show

Sydney is host to some of Australia’s finest wines this week, as one of the country’s oldest and most prestigious wine competitions, the KPMG Sydney Royal Wine Show, gets underway at Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic Park.

Kicking-off yesterday, the four-day competition will welcome over 1,800 of the country’s best wines, to be swirled, sniffed, tasted, and graded out of 100 points by 31 expert judges, including international palate and guest judge, DJ Kearney, wine educator specialist/consultant from Terminal City Club in Canada.

Reflecting current trends in the Australian wine industry, the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW (RAS) Wine Committee has introduced a new class for no or low alcohol wines and a new trophy for Best Grenache, following the inclusion of stand-alone Grenache classes in 2019.

The 2022 KPMG Sydney Royal Wine show welcomes new Chair of Judges Sarah Crowe, the highly-awarded winemaker/general manager of Yarra Yering in Victoria, an experienced wine show judge and senior industry mentor.

“Every year the Sydney Royal competition continues to grow and evolve to best reflect changes in the Australian Wine producing industry and the tastes and interests of the all-important end user, the wine consumer,” Crowe said.

“With the inclusion of initiatives such as the no and low alcohol class and Best Grenache Trophy, the KPMG Sydney Royal Wine Show supports producers by providing a platform to trial new products, to receive feedback from industry experts and above all, to be recognised for all their hard work.

“A Sydney Royal medal communicates to consumers that the bronze, silver, gold or trophy wine they are selecting is one of the best in Australia, and a world-class representation of its particular style.”

With awards up for grabs across a vast range of categories, 32 individual trophies and annual prizes will be announced at the 2022 KPMG Sydney Royal Wine Awards on August 4, with all gold, silver and bronze medal recipients published following the event.

Consumers can also be part of a special tasting of all wines entered into the competition on August 6 at the RAS Grape, Grain & Graze festival held at Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic Park.

Champion trophies and prizes will be judged this Thursday, 28th July.