ADVERTISEMENT

Champions of 2023 Sydney Royal Wine Show announced

Wine judging. Image courtesy Royal Agricultural Society NSW.

The Sydney Royal Wine Show has announced its 2023 champion trophy recipients at an intimate dinner held in Sydney last night, and according to the results, it’s Australians who are the real winners. Following four days of judging almost 1,700 wines, 31 expert judges have selected the top drops of Australian wine.

Not only are Australians getting access to some of the best quality wine in the world, they’re getting it at reasonable price points. Out of the thirty trophies awarded last night, around 50 per cent of them are available to Australians at under $40, and a large portion of these can be snapped up for $30 or less.

A wine which falls into this category is the 2023 Tucker Seabrook Perpetual Trophy for Best Wine of Show, which went to the 2021 Evans & Tate Redbrook Estate Chardonnay. Described by judges as having a lovely structure and beautiful length, this trophy-worthy chardonnay has proven the variety’s reign in Australia is steadfast and won’t break the bank.

“Australian wine connoisseurs are winners here. The 2023 Sydney Royal Wine Show has demonstrated that not only are Australian producers delivering incredible wines, but they are doing so at reasonable price points for consumers,” said Sarah Crowe, chair of judges.

“This year’s Best Wine of Show is a fantastic example of this, Australian Chardonnays are at the top of their game and the Evans & Tate Redbrook Estate Chardonnay is delivering the highest quality at an accessible price for this level of wine.”

In addition to chardonnay, Australian sparkling has proven it is still one to be watched with the white & rosé sparkling wine, bottle fermented, less than 30 months tirage class boasting a twenty percent gold medal rating. Despite this, it was the 2015 House of Arras Grand Vintage that claimed the crown, winning The Thorp Annual Trophy for Best Sparkling White or Rosé.

“Alongside chardonnay, Australia has continued to deliver world-class sparkling wine and once again, we’ve seen this reflected in the high medal count. Equally notable is the rise of newer varieties to Australia such as Tempranillo, Grenache and particularly Grenache dominate blends, which were very impressive this year. Each of these classes scored about an eight percent gold medal rating,” Crowe said.

Four red blends claimed trophies this year including the 2022 Millbrook Regional GSM which took out The Dan Murphy’s Value Perennial Trophy for Best Value Wine, the 2022 Dune The Empty Quarter which won The Arthur Kelman Perpetual Trophy for Best Shiraz Dominate Blend, and the 2022 St Hugo Grenache Shiraz Mataro which was presented with The John Swann Perpetual Trophy for Best Other Red Blend.

Relatively young wine brand, George’s Folly also delivered an award-winning red blend, catching International Guest Judge (UK) Clara Rubin’s eye, with its 2021 George’s Folly “Pigs Might Fly” Montepulciano/Nero d’Avola taking home The International Guest Judge Annual Prize.

“In terms of vintage, 2022 has been an incredibly impressive year with over forty percent of trophy winners coming from this vintage. Western Australia also shone bright with the Margaret River fairing very well. Six of the thirty trophies awarded tonight come from the Margaret River.”

The Dr Gilbert Phillips Memorial Perpetual Trophy for Best Red went to the 2022 Montalto Pennon Hill Pinot Noir while The Liquorland Perpetual Trophy for Best White Blend went to the 2022 Rutherglen Estate Shelley’ Block.

WINE TROPHIES THE DOUGLAS LAMB PERPETUAL TROPHY FOR BEST RIESLING. DONATED BY THE FAMILY AND FRIENDS OF THE LATE DOUGLAS LAMB. Winner Class: 2 Catalogue Number: 26

JIM BARRY WINES CLARE SA 5453

JIM BARRY LODGE HILL RIESLING 2022

Website: www.jimbarry.com THE MCCARTHY PERPETUAL TROPHY FOR BEST SAUVIGNON BLANC. DONATED BY J MCCARTHY AND CO PTY LTD. Winner Class: 5 Catalogue Number: 15

A. G. OATLEY WINES MUDGEE NSW 2850

ROBERT OATLEY SIGNATURE SERIES MARGARET RIVER SAUVIGNON BLANC 2022

Website: robertoatley.com.au THE DAVID CLARKE MEMORIAL PERPETUAL TROPHY FOR BEST SEMILLON. DONATED BY JANE, TIMOTHY AND ANGUS CLARK AND MAXINE COOLEY. Winner Class: 8 Catalogue Number: 17

MCGUIGAN BURONGA NSW 2739

MCGUIGAN BIN 9000 SEMILLON 2014

Website: www.mcguiganwines.com.au THE RAS OF NSW ANNUAL PRIZE FOR BEST PINOT GRIS OR PINOT GRIGIO.. Winner Class: 10 Catalogue Number: 3

LANDAIRE PADTHAWAY SA 5271

LANDAIRE PINOT GRIS 2022

Website: www.padthawayestate.com.au THE A P JOHN COOPERS PERENNIAL TROPHY FOR BEST CHARDONNAY. DONATED BY A P JOHN COOPERS. Winner Class: 12 Catalogue Number: 36

EVANS & TATE MARGARET RIVER WA 6285

EVANS & TATE REDBROOK ESTATE CHARDONNAY 2021

Website: evansandtate.wine THE BERT BEAR MEMORIAL PERPETUAL TROPHY FOR BEST OTHER WHITE VARIETAL. DONATED BY THE FIRST THURSDAY LUNCHEON CLUB OF WHICH MR BEAR WAS AN ORIGINAL MEMBER. Winner Class: 15 Catalogue Number: 25

LONGVIEW VINEYARD MACCLESFIELD SA 5153

MACCLESFIELD GRUNER VELTLINER 2022

Website: www.longviewvineyard.com.au THE LIQUORLAND PERPETUAL TROPHY FOR BEST WHITE BLEND. DONATED BY LIQUORLAND. Winner Class: 17 Catalogue Number: 3

DB PRODUCTION BILBUL NSW 2680

RUTHERGLEN ESTATE SHELLEY’S BLOCK 2022

Website: www.debortoli.com.au THE HANAMINNO PERPETUAL TROPHY FOR BEST SWEET WHITE. DONATED BY MR MICHAEL ARNOTT AND FAMILY. Winner Class: 18 Catalogue Number: 18

DE BORTOLI WINES BILBUL NSW 2680

DEEN DE BORTOLI BOTRYTIS SEMILLON 2018

Website: www.debortoli.com.au THE RAS OF NSW ANNUAL PRIZE FOR BEST CURRENT VINTAGE WHITE.. Winner Class: 6 Catalogue Number: 12

DE IULIIS WINES POKOLBIN NSW 2320

DE IULIIS SEMILLON SINGLE VINEYARD 2023

Website: dewine.com.au THE DR HENRY JOHN LINDEMAN MEMORIAL PERPETUAL PRIZE FOR BEST MATURE WHITE. DONATED BY LINDEMAN (HOLDINGS) LIMITED. Winner Class: 8 Catalogue Number: 17

MCGUIGAN BURONGA NSW 2739

MCGUIGAN BIN 9000 SEMILLON 2014

Website: www.mcguiganwines.com.au THE LESLIE KEMENY MEMORIAL PERPETUAL TROPHY FOR BEST ROSÉ. DONATED BY KEMENY’S FOOD AND LIQUOR. Winner Class: 19 Catalogue Number: 24

HOWARD PARK WINES SUBIACO WA 6008

HOWARD PARK MIAMUP ROSÉ 2023

Website: www.burchfamilywines.com.au THE GEOFFREY CRUNDALL PERPETUAL TROPHY FOR BEST PINOT NOIR. DONATED BY GEOFFREY CRUNDALL CELLARS. Winner Class: 20 Catalogue Number: 49

MONTALTO RED HILL SOUTH VIC 3937

MONTALTO PENNON HILL PINOT NOIR 2022

Website: montalto.com.au THE GEORGE MACKEY MEMORIAL PERPETUAL TROPHY FOR BEST GRENACHE. DONATED BY WINE AUSTRALIA. Winner Class: 24 Catalogue Number: 50

SEVENHILL CELLARS SEVENHILL SA 5453

SEVENHILL OPEN RANGE GRENACHE 2021

Website: www.sevenhill.com.au THE DRINKS ASSOCIATION PERENNIAL TROPHY FOR BEST SHIRAZ. DONATED BY THE LIQUOR MERCHANTS ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA. Winner Class: 27 Catalogue Number: 117

CHERUBINO WILYABRUP WA 6280

PEDESTAL MARGARET RIVER SHIRAZ 2021

Website: www.larrycherubino.com THE ARTHUR KELMAN PERPETUAL TROPHY FOR BEST SHIRAZ DOMINANT BLEND. DONATED BY THE DAUGHTERS OF THE LATE ARTHUR KELMAN. Winner Class: 31 Catalogue Number: 15

CORIOLE PTY. LTD. MCLAREN VALE SA 5171

DUNE THE EMPTY QUARTER 2022

Website: www.coriole.com THE DAN MURPHY’S PERENNIAL TROPHY FOR BEST CABERNET SAUVIGNON. DONATED BY DAN MURPHY’S. Winner Class: 35 Catalogue Number: 54

SKILLOGALEE ESTATE PTY LTD SPRING GULLY SA 5453

SKILLOGALEE TREVARRICK CABERNET SAUVIGNON 2021

Website: www.skillogalee.com.au THE JONES, STEAINS AND WALLER PERPETUAL TROPHY FOR BEST CABERNET DOMINANT BLEND. DONATED BY A W & A PARDEY. Winner Class: 39 Catalogue Number: 3

JIM BARRY WINES CLARE SA 5453

THE FARM CABERNET MALBEC 2021

Website: www.jimbarry.com THE WINE COMMUNICATORS OF AUSTRALIA PERPETUAL TROPHY FOR BEST OTHER RED VARIETAL. DONATED BY THE WINE PRESS CLUB OF NSW. Winner Class: 41 Catalogue Number: 33

SERAFINO WINES MCLAREN VALE SA 5171

SERAFINO BELLISSIMO SANGIOVESE 2022

Website: serafinowines.com.au THE JOHN SWANN PERPETUAL TROPHY FOR BEST OTHER RED BLEND. DONATED BY THE AUSTRALIAN WINE AND BRANDY CORPORATION. Winner Class: 25 Catalogue Number: 9

ST HUGO ROWLAND FLAT SA 5352

ST HUGO GRENACHE SHIRAZ MATARO 2022

Website: www.sthugo.com THE RUDY KOMON MEMORIAL PERPETUAL TROPHY FOR BEST MATURE RED. DONATED BY MRS RUTH KOMON. Winner Class: 30 Catalogue Number: 4

YALUMBA WINES ANGASTON SA 5353

YALUMBA THE STEEPLE SHIRAZ 2018

Website: www.yalumba.com THE THORP ANNUAL TROPHY FOR BEST SPARKLING WHITE OR ROSÉ.. Winner Class: 46 Catalogue Number: 21

HOUSE OF ARRAS PIPERS RIVER TAS 7252

HOUSE OF ARRAS GRAND VINTAGE 2015

Website: houseofarras.com.au THE J C M FORNACHON MEMORIAL PERPETUAL TROPHY FOR BEST FORTIFIED. DONATED BY THE LATE RUDY KOMON. Winner Class: 57 Catalogue Number: 8

MORRIS WINES RUTHERGLEN VIC 3685

MORRIS WINES OLD PREMIUM MUSCAT 0

Website: www.morriswines.com THE DAN MURPHY’S VALUE PERENNIAL TROPHY FOR BEST VALUE WINE (WHITE, ROSÉ OR RED). DONATED BY THE FIRST ESTATE WINE MERCHANTS. Winner Class: 25 Catalogue Number: 16

MILLBROOK WINERY JARRAHDALE WA 6124

MILLBROOK REGIONAL GSM 2022

Website: www.millbrook.wine THE INTERNATIONAL GUEST JUDGE ANNUAL PRIZE. SUPPORTED BY THE RAS OF NSW. Winner Class: 44 Catalogue Number: 2

GEORGE’S FOLLY WINES CURRENCY CREEK SA 5214

GEORGE’S FOLLY “PIGS MIGHT FLY” MONTEPULCIANO/NERO D’AVOLA 2021

Website: www.georgesfolly.com.au THE NSW DEPARTMENT OF PRIMARY INDUSTRIES JAMES BUSBY PERPETUAL TROPHY FOR BEST NSW WINE. DONATED BY THE NSW DEPARTMENT OF PRIMARY INDUSTRIES. Winner Class: 30 Catalogue Number: 15

GARTELMANN WINES LOVEDALE NSW 2325

GARTELMANN DIEDRICH RESERVE SHIRAZ 2018

Website: www.gartelmann.com.au THE RESTAURANT AND CATERING INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION PERPETUAL TROPHY FOR BEST SMALL PRODUCER WINE. DONATED BY THE RESTAURANT AND CATERING ASSOCIATION OF NSW. Winner Class: 11 Catalogue Number: 66

SILKMAN WINES LORN NSW 2320

SILKMAN WINES RESERVE CHARDONNAY 2022

Website: www.silkmanwines.com.au THE LEN EVANS MEMORIAL PERPETUAL TROPHY FOR BEST SINGLE VINEYARD WINE. DONATED BY THE WINE COMMITTEE OF THE RAS OF NSW AND THE FAMILY AND FRIENDS OF THE LATE LEN EVANS AO. Winner Class: 20 Catalogue Number: 60

GIANT STEPS WINE HEALESVILLE VIC 3777

GIANT STEPS APPLEJACK VINEYARD PINOT NOIR 2022

Website: www.giantstepswine.com.au THE ALBERT CHAN MEMORIAL PRIZE FOR BEST WHITE. DONATED BY FRIENDS OF THE LATE ALBERT CHAN. Winner Class: 12 Catalogue Number: 36

EVANS & TATE MARGARET RIVER WA 6285

EVANS & TATE REDBROOK ESTATE CHARDONNAY 2021

Website: evansandtate.wine THE DR GILBERT PHILLIPS MEMORIAL PERPETUAL TROPHY FOR BEST RED. DONATED BY THE WINE SOCIETY. Winner Class: 20 Catalogue Number: 49

MONTALTO RED HILL SOUTH VIC 3937

MONTALTO PENNON HILL PINOT NOIR 2022

Website: montalto.com.au THE TUCKER SEABROOK PERPETUAL TROPHY FOR BEST WINE OF SHOW. Winner Class: 12 Catalogue Number: 36

EVANS & TATE MARGARET RIVER WA 6285

EVANS & TATE REDBROOK ESTATE CHARDONNAY 2021

Website: evansandtate.wine

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!