Wine producers sign on to crack Canadian market

A new SA government program hopes to help emerging wineries learn how to break into the Canadian export market by connecting more local producers to overseas trading.

The Explore Canada program provides practical advice and local market knowledge to SA producers, helping them secure initial orders and connect with Canadian buyers and retailers.

“We are equipping new and emerging South Australian producers with the knowledge and connections they need to succeed on the world stage,” SA Minister for trade and Investment Nick Champion said.

“They want to make their mark and diversify into new global markets – and this is another example of a Government that is willing and working to do that, while strengthening our state’s position as a premium wine exporter.”

20 South Australian wineries have been selected for the comprehensive program, being run by the Department for Trade and Investment and Wine Australia as part of the Wine Export Recovery and Expansion initiative.

The wineries represent a mix of new and emerging brands, progressive and traditional styles, and a cross-section of regional South Australia.

“Canada is such an important market for McLaren Vale and SA’s other 17 wine regions,” said Leon Bignell, who represents the McLaren Vale wine region.

“Because the provincial governments of Canada own and control the distribution it is very important that they see our government working alongside our winemakers to get more wine into their markets.

“Last year I met with the head of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario, George Soleas, in Toronto. He gave me the bad news that Australian wine sales had slumped 15 per cent in the previous year.

“That was because we hadn’t made our presence felt in a market controlled by the world’s second biggest buyer of liquor.

“I came back from that trip to Ontario and gave Minister Champion the feedback and it is great to see action in Canada now. With the China market collapse the last thing we want is export figures going backwards.

“We need to sell every possible bottle of SA wine and it’s where governments can help industry with this type of assistance.”

A series of expert briefings will be held throughout February with key buyers and importers outlining the current state of the Canadian market, how to navigate it and identify export opportunities.

Canada is the fourth-largest destination market for South Australian wine exports, increasing by 17 per cent to $139.9 million to December 2022 and representing 10% of the state’s total wine exports.

Latest ABS data shows about 73% of Australia’s wine exports to Canada came from South Australia – and this initiative aims to lift that figure even higher.

“Exporting can be intimidating, but this program makes it more approachable by providing background information on the market, legal requirements and other key considerations for entering the market. We look forward to continuing with the Explore Canada Program and finding partner agents,” said Living Roots Winery co-owner Colleen Hardy.

The Explore Canada program is one of numerous programs and grant opportunities available to support and strengthen SA wine exports in growing and emerging markets, as the sector continues to bounce back from a global downturn in sales and loss of the China market.

