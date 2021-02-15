WCA appoints new executive officer

Image: Andrew Stark

Wine Communicators of Australia (WCA) has announced the appointment of the organisation’s new executive officer, Andrew Stark.

Andrew comes to the role with a wealth of industry experience and the passion to take WCA into the future.

Over the past decade Andrew has held senior marketing and operations positions in Accolade Wines and last year made the decision to branch out on his own and started a consultancy business, Stark Advisory with a focus on brand strategy and business development.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Andrew to the role and feel very confident that with the skills and experience he brings, that Wine Communicators of Australia will grow and cement its place as the preeminent professional association for those in the business of wine,” said WCA chair, Marni Cook.

“Andrew will bring new thinking to WCA at a time that is so very challenging for the wine industry, and as such, our industry and WCA are very lucky to have him at the helm.“

“I am genuinely excited to be joining WCA and to help build on the many successes it has had over the last few years,” said Stark.

“As the wine industry embraces new channels and technology platforms, WCA has a central role to play in helping brands to tell their stories effectively and connect with as many consumers as they can.”

