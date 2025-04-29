Wine Communicators of Australia welcomes new executive officer, Ruth Harris

Ruth Harris. Image courtesy Wine Communicators of Australia

Wine Communicators of Australia (WCA) has appointed Ruth Harris as its new executive officer, commencing 1 May 2025.

WCA said the appointment follows an “extensive and highly competitive” recruitment process, which was conducted by the WCA board subcommittee, and attracted candidates from across the wine and communications sectors. The board extended its appreciation to all applicants who expressed interest in the role and said it recognises the “impressive talent” within the industry.

Based in Adelaide, South Australia, Harris brings over 25 years of experience in marketing and communications across a range of wine businesses large and small, as well as regional associations and wine industry member-based organisations.

WCA national chair, Lynda Schenk welcomed the appointment and said she was “delighted” to have Harris help to “lead the charge” at WCA.

“Her breadth of experience, collaborative leadership style, and deep understanding of stakeholder engagement will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen WCA’s impact across the industry,” said Schenk. “These are testing times for the Australian wine sector, and it is in these moments that organisations like WCA are most critical, providing a platform for connection, professional development, and shared knowledge. We believe Ruth will play a key role in championing these WCA values.”

Harris joins WCA at a pivotal time, with the wine industry navigating ongoing market pressures, oversupply challenges, and shifting global trade dynamics. Her role will focus on driving member value, enhancing WCA’s educational and networking offerings, and continuing to support wine industry professionals at every stage of their career.

“I am honoured to step into the role of executive officer at such a vital time for the Australian wine community,” said Harris.

“WCA plays an incredibly important role in bringing people together to communicate, learn and grow. I am excited by the opportunity to work with the progressive board, engaged members, supportive partners, and the broader industry to continue building a strong, vibrant and connected network.”

Harris joins the existing WCA team including Alex Burgener, WCA events, marketing & membership manager, and will work closely with the national board to ensure the organisation remains responsive to the evolving needs of members and the industry at large.

