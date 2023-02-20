ADVERTISEMENT

WISA appoints new Executive Officer

Incoming WISA EO Cameron Hills. Image courtesy WISA

Wine Industry Suppliers Association Inc (WISA) have announced the appointment of Cameron Hills to the position of Executive Officer.

Following the recent departure of Shirley Fraser from the role, WISA Chair Tim Stead was enthusiastic to see what Hills will bring to the position.

“The Management Committee was sad to see Shirley leave the Association after having such an enormous impact on the strategic direction, industry relationships and membership engagement of WISA, but we are ready to welcome Cameron and the breadth of experience he will bring to the role,” he said.

“Cameron is an experienced EO in the wine industry and beyond. His background is well suited to the role, but equally, his experience outside of the wine industry will bring new ideas and help shape the next era of WISA.”

Hills was most recently employed in a senior role at Royal Agricultural & Horticultural Society of SA and previously held several executive roles in the wine industry. He has a passion for wine and the people of the wine industry which is evident in his career.

“I am both honoured and excited to have been selected to work with the Wine Industry Suppliers Association,” Hills said.

“The body has demonstrated clear industry leadership and is motivated to build on its progress with a host of future opportunities. I am enthused to be playing a part in the ongoing success of the Association and the wine industry.

“I am looking forward to meeting the members of Wine Industry Suppliers Association as well as the affiliated professional organisations that share the Association’s values.”

Hills will commence at WISA on 27th February.

