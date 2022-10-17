ADVERTISEMENT

WA wine wins top award at 2022 Canberra International Riesling Challenge

The prestigious top award at the 21st annual Canberra International Riesling Challenge – Best Wine of the 2022 Challenge – has been won by Singlefile Winery from Western Australia with its 2022 Singlefile Great Southern Riesling.

The wine was also named top Dry Riesling and Best Australian Riesling. Singlefile Winery is located in the Great Southern wine-growing region.

More than 400 Rieslings from six countries – Australia, New Zealand, USA, Germany, France, and Austria – were judged at this year’s Challenge which was held at the historic Albert Hall in Canberra during the week.

The level of entries in 2022 is particularly pleasing given that the Challenge was cancelled for the last two years due to the pandemic.

Under the guidance of chairman of judges Cameron Douglas MS, six Judges and three associate judges tasted the 408 wines from 180 wineries over the last four days to find the best wines across a number of styles.

Judging resulted in 80 Elite Medals, 53 Excellent Medals, 79 Premium Medals and 129 Commended Medals.

The Challenge has moved from the traditional medal awards to a descriptor scale that allows the Challenge to better recognise and acknowledge the quality of the wines, provide better guidance for consumers and a marketing tool for producers.

Douglas, a Master Sommelier and experienced wine writer from New Zealand, said the awards feature wines from a range of countries, and from small family-owned winegrowers to large commercial operators.

“The 2022 Canberra International Riesling Challenge remains the largest in the Southern Hemisphere. Our first challenge since COVID-19 forced a two-year break, but we’re back and with 400+ entries proving this is still a serious competition that showcases many fine examples,” he said.

“This is an important competition for the producers and drinkers of this noble variety; they and we have had the opportunity to understand how Riesling is performing against the backdrop of season, climate change and evolution of style.

“Producers, winemakers, sommeliers, restaurateurs and wine retailers can look to the results and find opportunity.”

The trophy for the Best Riesling from the Canberra District was won by Mount Majura Vineyard with its 2022 Mount Majura Vineyard Riesling.

Chairman of the Canberra International Riesling Challenge, James Service AM, said this is representative of the continued excellence of Riesling produced in the Canberra District despite the many challenges of the last few years.

Andrew Kenny from Kenny Wines in SA received the Toyota Material Handling Encouragement Award for up-and-coming Riesling Winemakers.

TROPHIES and AWARDS

Best Wine of the 2022 Challenge

Canberra International Riesling Challenge Perpetual Trophy

Singlefile Wines – 2022 Singlefile Great Southern Riesling

(Class 1, Dry, Great Southern, Australia)

Best Dry Riesling

Jim Murphy AM Perpetual Trophy

Singlefile Wines – 2022 Singlefile Great Southern Riesling

(Class 1, Dry, Great Southern, Australia)

Best Semi-Dry Riesling

Wolf Blass Perpetual Trophy

Langmeil Winery – 2022 Live Wire Medium Dry Riesling

(Class 2, Semi-dry, Barossa, Australia)

Best Sweet Riesling

Toyota Material Handling Perpetual Trophy

Sheldrake Point Winery – 2019 Riesling Ice Wine

(Class 15, Sweet, Finger Lakes, USA)

Best Museum Class

Pernod Ricard Winemakers Perpetual Trophy

Jaeschkes Hill River Clare Estate – 2015 Jaeschkes Hill River Clare Estate Riesling

(Class 7, Dry, Clare Valley, Australia)

Best Australian Riesling

ACT Government and Hotel Realm Perpetual Trophy

Singlefile Wines – 2022 Singlefile Great Southern Riesling

(Class 1, Dry, Great Southern, Australia)

Best New Zealand Riesling

New Zealand High Commission Perpetual Trophy

Giesen Wines – 2021 Konrad Dry Riesling

(Class 4, Dry, Marlborough, New Zealand)

Best European Riesling

German Ambassador’s Perpetual Trophy

Weingut Georg Müller Stiftung – 2021 Hattenheimer Wisselbrunnen Riesling

Beerenauslese VDP.GROSSE LAGE

(Class 12, Sweet, Rheingau, Germany)

Best American Riesling

USA Embassy Perpetual Trophy

Sheldrake Point Winery – 2019 Riesling Ice Wine

(Class 15, Sweet, Finger Lakes, USA)

Best Canberra District Riesling

ACT Chief Minister’s Perpetual Trophy

Mount Majura Vineyard – 2022 Mount Majura Vineyard Riesling

(Class 1, Dry, Canberra District, Australia)

Best Provenance Riesling

Ken Helm AM Perpetual Trophy

Capel Vale Wines – 2021/2016/2007 Whispering Hill Riesling

(Class 20, Provenance, Great Southern, Australia)

Encouragement Award for up and coming Australian Riesling Winemakers

Toyota Material Handling Award

Andrew Kenny, Kenny Wines

Wolf Blass Award 2021

Wolf Blass Foundation

The Barry Family, Jim Barry Wines

