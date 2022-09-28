ADVERTISEMENT

Canberra International Riesling Challenge returns

The Canberra International Riesling Challenge (CIRC) will return next month following two years of cancellation due to the pandemic.

The Challenge will be held from 10 to 16 October at the Albert Hall and will showcase Riesling wine styles from across the world. Initiated in 2000, the Canberra International Riesling Challenge is the largest single varietal wine show in the Southern Hemisphere.

Now in its 22nd year, it has attracted more than 400 entries from six countries and will offer a diverse range of Rieslings.

Founder of the Challenge, Ken Helm AM, said it is extremely pleasing to be able to bring the event back after the cancellations and gratifying to see the ongoing support of winemakers through the number of entries.

“This unique event is a highlight of Riesling afficionados and can take a lot of credit for the rapid rise in consumption of and interest in Riesling in recent years,” he said.

Ambassadors and High Commissioners from the competing countries will attend various functions during the week including a tour of the judging with The ACT Chief Minister, Andrew Barr, will try his hand at judging as a Guest Judge on the first day.

The event will be formally launched on Monday 10 October at the Albert Hall. In addition to the launch and the judging, other public events will also return including the Riedel Riesling Master Class, the Realm Riesling Dinner and the Riesling Consumer Tasting on Saturday 15 October at the Albert Hall.

