Clare Valley wine wins top award at Canberra International Riesling Challenge

The top award at the 22nd annual Canberra International Riesling Challenge – Best Wine of the 2023 Challenge – has been won by Paulett Wines from South Australia with its 2022 Alison Riesling. The wine was also named Best Sweet Riesling and Best Australian Riesling. Paulett Wines is located in the Clare Valley wine-growing region.

More than 360 Rieslings from 159 wineries across five countries – Australia, New Zealand, USA, Germany and France – were judged at this year’s challenge which was held at the historic Albert Hall in Canberra during the week.

At Friday night’s Celebration of Riesling and Awards Presentation ceremony at the Hotel Realm, the outstanding collection of wines in this year’s challenge were recognised for their excellence in Riesling production.

Under the guidance of chairman of judges Cameron Douglas MS, six judges and three associate judges, have tasted the entries over the last four days to find the best wines across a number of styles. Judging resulted in 78 Elite Awards, 30 Excellent Awards, 85 Premium Awards and 119 Commended Awards. Introduced last year, the challenge has again used a descriptor scale that allows it to better recognise and acknowledge the quality of the wines, provide better guidance for consumers and provide a marketing tool for producers.

Douglas, a Master Sommelier from New Zealand, said the awards feature wines from a variety of countries, ranging from small family-owned winegrowers to large commercial operators.

“Great Riesling can be a beguiling experience with aromas, flavours and textures that resonate seamlessly with the palate. From its bone-dry steely mineral expressions to lusciously sweet and rich, there is a Riesling for all occasions and palates. Generally lighter in alcohol, refreshingly high in fruit and natural acidity, fine Riesling can echo a sense of a place and time through a captivating aroma package. This is what we are looking for when judging.

“The Canberra International Riesling Challenge is an important competition for the producers and drinkers of this noble variety; they and we have had the opportunity to understand how Riesling is performing against the backdrop of season, climate change and evolution of style,” he said.

Jarrad Steele from Paulette Wines received the Toyota Material Handling Encouragement Award for up-and-coming Riesling Winemakers.

The trophy for the Best Riesling from the Canberra District was won by The Vintner’s Daughter with its 2023 Semi-Sweet Riesling. Douglas said this wine was representative of the continued excellence of Riesling produced in the Canberra District despite challenges in recent years.

“The journey of our family-owned winery hasn’t been without its share of challenges, with smoke, drought, floods, and the pandemic testing our resolve over the last few years,” said Stephanie Helm, winemaker and co-owner at the Vintner’s Daughter.

“This award is a welcome boost to our spirits and it’s amazing to have received the same points as some of the best Riesling makers in the world. It reminds us that all the hard work we put into our craft truly pays off in the end.”

Notably, this victory is imbued with a personal significance for Stephanie Helm, as her father, Ken Helm AM, was the visionary founder of the Riesling Challenge in 2000.

TROPHIES and AWARDS

Best Wine of the 2023 Challenge

Canberra International Riesling Challenge Perpetual Trophy

Paulett Wines – 2022 Pauletts Alison Riesling

(Class 6, Sweet, Clare Valley, Australia)

Best Dry Riesling

Jim Murphy AM Perpetual Trophy

Pikes Wines – 2023 Pikes Traditionale Riesling

(Class 1, Dry, Clare Valley, Australia)

Best Semi Dry Riesling

ACT Government Perpetual Trophy

Chateau Ste Michelle – 2022 Chateau Ste. Michelle & Dr. Loosen Eroica Riesling

(Class 11, Semi-Dry, Columbia Valley, USA)

Best Sweet Riesling

Toyota Material Handling Perpetual Trophy

Paulett Wines – 2022 Pauletts Alison Riesling

(Class 6, Sweet, Clare Valley, Australia)

Best Museum Class Riesling

Pernod Ricard Winemakers Perpetual Trophy

Weingut Georg Müller Stiftung – 2018 Hattenheimer Hassel Riesling Trockenbeerenauslese VDP.GROSSE LAGE

(Class 18, Sweet, Rheingau, Germany)

Best Australian Riesling

Hotel Realm Perpetual Trophy

Paulett Wines – 2022 Pauletts Alison Riesling

(Class 6, Sweet, Clare Valley, Australia)

Best New Zealand Riesling

New Zealand High Commission Perpetual Trophy

Riverby Estate – 2023 Riverby Estate Eliza Riesling

(Class 3, Sweet, Marlborough, New Zealand)

Best European Riesling

German Ambassador’s Perpetual Trophy

Weingut August Eser – 2021 WISSELBRUNNEN Riesling Auslese VDP.GROSSE LAGE

(Class 15, Sweet, Rheingau, Germany)

Best American Riesling

USA Embassy Perpetual Trophy

Chateau Ste Michelle – 2022 Chateau Ste. Michelle & Dr. Loosen Eroica Riesling

(Class 11, Semi-Dry, Columbia Valley, USA)

Best Canberra District Riesling

ACT Chief Minister’s Perpetual Trophy

The Vintner’s Daughter – 2023 Semi-Sweet Riesling

(Class 2, Semi-Dry, Canberra District, Australia)

Best Provenance Riesling

Ken Helm AM Perpetual Trophy

The Wilson Vineyard – 2023|2017|2012 Polish Hill River Riesling

(Class 20, Provenance, Clare Valley, Australia)

Encouragement Award for Up and Coming Australian Riesling Winemakers

Toyota Material Handling Award

Jarrad Steele, Paulette Wines

